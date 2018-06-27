When it comes to indie brands, ColourPop is definitely a top dog. Releasing one killer collection after another, the brand has gotten making internet-breaking makeup for the low-low down to a science. Their latest collection is no exception, because swatches of ColourPop's summer palettes are far better than anything you've ever seen from the brand.

With vacay season in full swing, scorching rays, crashing waves and poolside shenanigans have inspired some next level product launches. From a dreamsicle highlighter to a lemonade-themed eyeshadow palette, beauty brands have gotten their creative juices flowing thanks to the time for fun in the sun. Now jumping on that bandwagon with a knock-your-socks-off makeup line, ColourPop has new shadow sets, lippies and highlighters ready to hit their virtual shop. It's all inspired by the elements that make the summer time so enjoyable, the sun and the sea, so you know its going to be good.

If the mere thought of a beach-themed collection can't sell you that ColourPop is onto something major, swatches of the soon-to-be-released eyeshadows will literally blow your mind. They're arguably some of the best shadows ColourPop has to offer, and that's really saying something for a brand whose goodies are already so bomb.com.

Launching promptly at 10 a.m. PST on June 29, ColourPop's summer 2018 Sol y Mar collection will launch on their website. While the entire line includes must-haves for a full summery face, it's their new shadow sets that'll likely convince you to throw your next paycheck at the brand.

Aptly named for their warm and cool toned color schemes, there's a palette that blazes like the summer sun and another with mer-babe written all over it. Costing $12 a pop for 12 shadows plus a full-sized mirror, they're really quite the steal, especially given their million dollar pigmentation.

Try not to drool as you fixate on ColourPop's sneak peek of the Sol and Mar palettes. The golden hues practically require sunnies just to look at them without going blind. The mattes pack a super pigmented punch. And let's not even get started on the aqua pops of color, the stunners that would even make a sea siren jealous.

Just let the fact that the summer palette swatches are totally bananas sink in for a second. Then, get a glimpse of the new beauties in action once you've finally picked up your dropped jaw.

ColourPop's Instagram feed is already getting a Sol y Mar makeover with eye looks featuring the new palettes. This is what summer dreams are made of, people.

All of the summer madness doesn't just stop at new shadow sets. Don't forget that ColourPop is releasing four new highlighters and three matte lippies on their big release date.

The newest members of the Super Shock Highlighter family includes yellow golds, a golden bronze, and a champagne shimmer that guarantee a sun-kissed glow. The Ultra Blotted Lip line is also getting an update with bright coral and rose shades that'll make for one heck of a diffused summer-inspired pout. Paired with the Sol and Mar palettes, you just can't go wrong with ColourPop all season long.

You've got to hand it to the internet-based brand for launching one of the dreamiest collections summer 2018 has seen thus far. It looks like ColourPop is bringing plenty of heat to the beauty sphere, so it's no wonder their budget-friendly, but high quality products continue to be fan favorites.

Be on the lookout for the brand to release more swoon-worthy shots of the Sol y Mar collection in action. The too good to be true swatches of the beachy palettes are really enough to sell a makeup junkie on the entire collection. But a little more model inspo could never hurt when the products are this to-die-for.