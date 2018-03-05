Less shadow, more glow. That's Glossier's mantra regarding its latest product innovation. Glossier's cream x liquid Lidstar eyeshadows are finally here. The internet's favorite minimalist makeup and skin care brand actually teased the Lidstars back in February at the Grammys when none other than Beyonce wore one of the shades on her lids. Bey also rocked the brand's Cloud Paint blush, the Boy Brow pomade, and the Perfecting Skin Tint foundation at the time. But she was offering quite a sneak peek of and a major endorsement for the Lidstars, which celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, and Alison Janney wore on the 2018 Oscar red carpet.

The Lidstars are newly available right now at the Glossier site. They are sold as $30 duos.

Six colors are available. Moon is a sheer base shade with blue opalescent shimmer. Slip is a sheer baby pink with a golden highlight effect. Lily features a sheer lilac base with blue and violet pearls. Cub is a "right now" rose gold shade, with warm shimmer effect. Herb is earthy — it's a smoky green with yellow gold pearl. Lastly, Fawn is a cool, smoky taupe with violet and neutral gold pearls.

Here's how the Lidstars are different. The creamy formula coats lids with a wash of twinkling colors. The formula features a custom mix of coated pigment and floating multicolor pearl.

Check out the sparkle and shimmer in those swatches. The Lidstars will light up your lids.

Courtesy of Glossier

The brand recommends mixing two Lidstars in one eye makeup look because they were designed to be combined. You can pop one shade in the inner corners and another on the outer corners. You can layer the shades and blend with your fingers. But all shades are potent and pretty enough to be worn on their own as a soft veil of color.

Courtesy of Glossier

The Lidstars boast test tube-like packaging with the familiar, millennial Glossier pink shade factored into the presentation.

Courtesy of Glossier

These swatches show the depth of the pigmentation and the creaminess of the formula. Glossier promises that the Lidstars will go the distance, lasting for 12 hours sans any creasing, fading, or smudging.

Courtesy of Glossier

Perhaps one of the best things about the Lidstars is that you don't need to prep lids with an eyeshadow primer before applying. The blendable formula doesn't require an assist from a base, although you are certainly welcome to use one if you prefer. Oh, and here's how two Lidstar hues look when working in concert.

Courtesy of Glossier

That glow is superb. Wet-look eyes are trendy. They are also frustrating since they are so fleeting. The glossy effect fades quickly, due to the constant movement of the eyes. However, the Lidstars allow you to enjoy a shimmering lid that lasts and mimics that much-desired wet look.

Courtesy of Glossier

Of course Glossier provided swatches of all the Lidstars on a variety of skin tones so the Glossier Nation can see how the shades show up. These cream eyeshadows are perfect for the incoming spring, thanks to their texture and the color range.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glossier tweeted that Haddish wore two Lidstars with her red carpet look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The always fabulous Henson wore the Fawn Lidstar and here's how it looked IRL at the most glam event of the Hollywood calendar year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Newly-minted Oscar winner Janney also wore Fawn on her lids.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross' lids were awash in Cub and Fawn, gorgeously so.

The unique Lidstars made their debut at two major celebrity events. They are now available for your lids and for whatever occasion you wish.