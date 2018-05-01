It's an encore of sorts. One of Kylie Cosmetics' most wearable eyeshadow palettes has been upgraded with a summer-ready twist. The Kylie Cosmetics Bronze Extended palette is exactly what its name suggests — it's a supersized reimagining of the Bronze Palette. This version adds metallic eyeshadows to the mix.

As the brand stated in the caption introducing Bronze Extended, it's everything you need to achieve an ultimate bronzed look. Your lids will love it!

Bronze Extended is basically a shade extension of the existing palette, which normally hosts nine colors. The upgrade gives makeup lovers more choices and options for depth, dimension, and texture when building their eye makeup looks.

Here's the math. There are 12 circular pans of eyeshadow. Or "Kyshadows," as the brand likes to refer to them. There are five metallics and seven mattes in complimentary colors.

The Bronze Extended edition includes five new colors. The names of the new shadows are Copper, Chakra, Amber, Pyrite, and Goddess. Since there are five new colors and 12 total, it would appear that one of the original nine Bronze Palette shades has been replaced by one of these newbies.

Upon closer inspection, the matte black Obsidian from the original Bronze Palette seems to be absent from Bronze Extended.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Here are the original shades.

Here's Bronze Extended — both the shades and the layout. You can build many bronzy looks, from subtle washes of color on the lids to full on sunset smoky eyes. You can use the shimmery shades as upper or lower lashline accents or as pops of glimmer in the inner or outer corners of eyes.

The color selection is not the only thing that has been expanded here. The original Bronze palette is quare. The Extended edition lives in a slim, rectangular palette comes with a fluffy eyeshadow brush and a mirror.

It shares its packaging layout with the Royal Peach Palette. You are definitely getting more bang for your buck. This move also reminds us of when Kat Von D introduced a glimmer version of her Shade & Light Eye Contour Palette.

The Bronze Extended palette arrives Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. It's yet another drop from the Kardashian Kompound, which has recently included the Kylie Cosmetics x Kourt collection and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Body fragrance.

Here are the swatches of the new shades, which have loads of glow. Goddess does look a little matte, though. That said, you now have tons of metallic options with which to build your look.

Bronze Extended arrives just in time for summer. If you have a bunch of weekend trips or travel on the horizon, you can tote this palette in your bag and it'll be all you need. It gives you enough choices to rock a variety of looks without having to lug around tons of additional colors or loose shadow discs. The mirror and the brush make it a full service, travel-friendly set.

Kylie Cosmetics fanatics responded as we expected them to about the Bronze Extended Palette. Most loved the additional hues.

This user is already planning ways in which to use the shades.

This fan hopes for additional palette extensions from the brand.

Of course fans used the comments section to bring up their other desires, such as items they'd like to see restocked, and to express other requests, like an all-matte palette.

This tweet totally throws down against Kylie Cosmetics' peers.

It really is a summer "go to" or one stop shadow stop.

Summer sunset smoky eyes are so on the horizon, kourtesy of Kylie Cosmetics.