Bike shorts: a polarizing trend that is now embraced by the style set, all around the world. The style was originally created for functional purposes: to hide marks created by sitting on a bicycle seat for extended periods. Now, it's an undeniable fashion statement, beloved by celebrities like Princess Diana, Bella Hadid, Zoe Kravitz (who famously wore them to her wedding) and the list goes on.

The stretchy shorts, most often falling somewhere between mid-thigh and knee, are the ultimate pull-on-and-go piece. And their latest iteration finds them more versatile than ever. Sure, it’s an easy pairing to an oversized T-shirt or hoodie, but it also works well under a sheer dress, with a puff-sleeve top, or paired with an oversized cardigan, worn as a shirt. Team your bike shorts with an oversize blazer and heels and you've got a dressy ensemble that feels glamorous without being overdone.

The world is your oyster when it comes to your bike short styling. It’s definitely a trend that’s coming back with fervor for Summer 2020, so you’re better off being prepared for the resurgence. Ahead, find the best bike shorts on the market now, for every budget, and learn how to style the sporty wardrobe staple this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Topshop Bike Shorts $11 | Nordstrom The draw of this style is the logo band. It's subtle enough for even the most minimalist of dressers, but gives a little nod to logo-mania if you're looking for an extra peek into the retro trend.

H&M Cycling Shorts $10 | H&M Style a plain black pair with a brightly colored cropped top for a high-low look that wows.

& Other Stories Cycling Shorts $49 | & Other Stories Consider a wider waistband for a super-flattering silhouette that's fit for a workout or daytime stroll.

The Row Mosah Stretch Shorts $370 | Net-a-Porter If you're seeking to indulge in a little luxury, pick up a pair of high-fashion, runway-ready black bike shorts that you'll pair with your most cozy of cashmere knits.

Tibi Stretch Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts $245 | Net-a-Porter Just because you're wearing bike shorts doesn't mean you need to forgo tailoring altogether. Instead, opt for a pair that has visible seams or a slightly more ready-to-wear style.

Wone High-Rise Performance Shorts $100 | Matches Though most of the bike shorts that have been popping up are of the longer variety, there are plenty of shorter versions out there that look great when layered with oversized tees and tunic dresses.

Prism2 Open-Minded Cycling Shorts $90 | Matches If you want a little color without going over-the-top, a navy or slate blue is just the thing.

Tory Sport Biker Shorts $98 | MyTheresa The extra side-stripe detail on this pair of bike shorts will infuse your look with that sporty style from which the trend originally came.

Girlfriend Collective High Waist Bike Shorts $48 | Nordstrom Of course, bike shorts can be worn specifically for your springtime workout, and you might want to choose a pair that has compression and moisture wicking capabilities like these.

Aerie Move High Waisted Bike Short $18 | American Eagle Keep it simple with heather gray shorts that remind you of your favorite pair from your childhood.

GapFit Blackout Biker Shorts $28 | Gap This style is particularly beloved because of its perfect length. Consider it the Goldilocks of shorts: not micro-mini, and not knee-length either, they're just the right length.