If you're looking for a way to brighten your world before spring officially hits, there's great news — and it involves a rainbow. Taco Bell has a new Skittles Strawberry Freeze, and it's everything your taste buds have been dreaming about for spring.

"Drink your favorite Skittle candy flavor for the first time with Taco Bell’s new Skittles Strawberry Freeze," a Taco Bell PR representative tells Bustle. "Experience what you love about strawberry flavored Skittles candies in every sip." Um, yes please! The rainbow slushie, which debuted March 8, is available for $2.29 for a regular sized Skittles Strawberry Freeze and $2.59 for a large. So, obviously, you're getting a large.

What's more, participating locations will offer the Skittles Strawberry Freeze for just $1 during happy hour from 2-5 p.m. If you can't get away for spring break this year, you can still drink it. And, with a little visualization you can pretend you're poolside with this little fantasy prompt from Taco Bell. "As you’re lounging in the pool, you feel something cold in your hands. What could it be? You look... and start crying tears of joy. It’s the new freeze from Taco Bell," a dream sequence about the Skittles Strawberry Freeze details on the Taco Bell website. "Your favorite candy in a freeze — the Strawberry Skittles Freeze. You’re not sure how it got there. But you’re happy it did because you can now drink your favorite Skittles flavor. Oh how perfect this day is." Just don't get so caught up in your Taco Bell Skittles spring break fantasy that you spill it all over yourself

But if you do spill this rainbow flavored fantasy drink all over yourself and your car, literally no one will judge you for licking it up. And, if you love Skittles more than almost anything, there's no shame in your game because you're far from the only one.

Fortune reported in 2016 that Skittles is America's favorite candy. In fact, you and your besties love Skittles so much that Mars, the company that makes this rainbow gem, expanded its plants to meet your voracious demands. This is a huge relief because if the country ever ran out of Skittles, people might start calling 911 to report that tragedy like angry would-be diners in the UK did after the epic KFC chicken shortage. Priorities, people.

According to the New York Post Taco Bell recently moved to the fourth spot in the list of most popular fast-food chains in the U.S. Perhaps this marriage between Skittles and Taco Bell in the form of the Skittles Strawberry Freeze, which is basically spring break in a cup, will help Taco Bell move into the coveted top slot. I mean, any place that offers a drive through happy hour — where you can spend a dollar on a Skittles Strawberry Freeze and another buck on a spicy potato soft taco — has winner written all over it. I am a devotee of both Skittles and Taco Bell, and it totally makes sense to eat these two together so the sweet and sour Skittles can offset the spicy cheesiness of your nacho fries.

If you need to grab and go for a mid-morning work snack, you can also try the new Sweet Heat Skittles so you don't have to do the work of eating and drinking two separate things. Plus, you can eat them covertly during that boring AF staff meeting. "New Sweet Heat Skittles are like rainbows in winter," Skittles said in an Instagram post. "Sweet with a lovely surprise of heat. Any more and I’d be convinced it was spring."

My suggestion? Get the best of both worlds. Grab some Sweet Heat Skittles to eat at work, and head to Taco Bell for a happy hour Skittles Strawberry Freeze. After this dumpster fire flu season, you absolutely deserve to drink the rainbow.