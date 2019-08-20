In the realm of breakfast foods, breakfast burritos reign supreme. Each bite is a perfect bite. Plush egg, sharp cheese, crisp meat all bouncing off of each other. And then there are the accoutrements. Oh, the accoutrements. Roasted vegetables. Hot sauces. Pico de Gallo. It's everything you want on a plate but in a wrap. And now Taco Bell's new Toasted Breakfast Burritos are being tested in the U.S., and taking the beloved menu item to the next level.

Before you dash out to the drive-thru, I should mention that these tests are only being conducted in Nashville, Tennessee locations, according to the Daily Meal. So unless you're down for a road trip or are in the vicinity of participating Tennessee stores, you'll have to wait and see the results. Until then, salivate over the descriptions of the not one, not two, but three new Toasted Breakfast Burritos. They're being served between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., and friends, a hash brown is involved.

Per the Daily Meal, the first burrito test is the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Each bite will consist of eggs, a three cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce, your choice of bacon or sausage, and a an entire hash brown, all tucked into a toasted flour tortilla. The burrito can be ordered as is for $1.99 or with an additional hash brown — because you can never have too many hash browns – and a medium drink for $4.19.

Taco Bell

The second toasted burrito in question also does not hold back on the potatoes. The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito serves up a double serving of scrambled eggs, a three cheese blend, pico de gallo, bacon, sausage or steak, and Fiesta Potatoes. Again, all wrapped up in a toasted flour tortilla. The bacon and sausage burrito, as is, are $2.79. With a hash brown — the more potatoes the better, as we have all learned here today — and a medium drink, the burrito costs $4.99. The steak burrito retails for $3.49 as is and $5.69 as part of the put-a-hash-brown-on-it combo.

The last, but certainly not least, burrito being tested is the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Inside the toasted flour tortilla are scrambled eggs, nacho cheese sauce, and your choice of sausage, bacon or Fiesta Potatoes. Because we are so for potatoes today, I'd say choose Fiesta Potatoes. Unfortunately for all hash brown fans, you can't add a hash brown on the side of this burrito. The burrito costs $1, meaning you likely could order a side of hash browns and construct your own potato magic. The world of breakfast is your burrito.

Taco Bell

All of the above burritos can be paired, if you wish, with Taco Bell's Cherry Sunset Freeze. The just introduced frozen beverage is essentially a pineapple cherry swirl. Essentially, summer in a cup. If you choose to wash down your warm toasted burrito with a cool Cherry Sunset Freeze, you choose bliss.

There's no word on whether the new toasted burritos will extend nationwide should the response be positive. But I have feeling that with enough pleading, the rest of the US will get to sink into that perfect bite of egg, hash brown, meat, cheese sauce, and a warm, crunchy, toasted tortilla.