Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Going Away Soon, But Don’t Freak Out

On Jan. 25, Taco Bell blessed customers' palates with a fusion of french fries and nachos: Nacho Fries. The $1 wonders were only set to be on a limited time menu, but their popularity (obviously) earned them an extension. Until now. Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are going away soon — which, I know, is enough to make anyone want to scream. Why must all good things end?! That said: don't freak out. Also like all great things, these fries will have their encore.

This sheer obsession with Taco Bell's creation is not hard to believe. The side dish is described by Taco Bell as, "crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese" Excuse me as I take a moment to mop up the drool that has puddled on my keyboard. How could something like this be created as a ~limited~ item. These sort of snacks deserve year round appreciation. These kind of fries are what tempt me all the way to my closest drive thru.

You might be muttering to yourself, "relax, these are essentially just cheese fries." But I assure you, they are not the same! As an avid cheese fries fan, I can attest that Taco Bell's Nacho Fries pack more of a punch courtesy of the aforementioned "bold Mexican seasoning." Better yet, you could add other ingredients to the fries and reinvent them into menu hacks! It was perfect! And now they're leaving us... for some time, anyway.

Taco Bell

These fries surpassed the role of just being a ~side dish~ They fit in front and center as a main event. Fries could be included in burritos and Crunchwraps for the ultimate meal. And if you wanted the fries to be your main event you could get them, "topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream," as a Taco Bell spokesperson told Bustle in January.

And they were popular. If you thought Doritos Locos Tacos was Taco Bell's biggest menu launch, think again: In the first five weeks on launching, over 53 million orders of Nacho Fries were placed. That's a lot of french fries. And nacho cheese. In fact, according to Taco Bell's statistics, that's "9 million pounds of potatoes." Oh, and, "600,000 gallons of cheese sauce." It's safe to say that the lot of us would be happy floating in a pool of nacho cheese sauce. Well, get ready for summer then, when you just might be able to.

So, when are they leaving? Don't worry: Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are only taking a bit of a spring break, and they will be back as soon as summer 2018!

As Taco Bell shared in a press release, "fry fans can find solitude in knowing its all-time best selling product launch ever won't be gone for long as we already have a return slated for this summer. I repeat, they’ll be back!" I know I will impatiently be awaiting their return to circulation. As if any of us needed another reason to countdown to summer!

In the meantime, "fans still have a chance to get their Nacho Fry fix in over the next week while supplies last," according to Taco Bell. Hear that? It's the sound of all the cars in your neighborhood revving their engine to get to their nearest Taco Bell before the crispy, cheesy, spiced fries are cleared out. Don't worry if you don't have a chance to get a last batch of Nacho Fries before their brief hiatus. I don't think Taco Bell takes promises like "they'll be back" lightly, and so we can rest assured knowing that our return to regular ol' fries will just be a temporary intermission of sorts.