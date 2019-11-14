Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack Is Here In Time For Friendsgiving

If you’re fretting about what to cook for your forthcoming holiday feast, fear not. Available starting next week, Taco Bell’s newest Party Pack is perfect for Friendsgiving. It’s got everything you could want for your next holiday gathering provided everything you want is tacos, tacos, and — wow, can you believe it — even more tacos.

Available for a limited time starting Nov. 21, Taco Bell’s newest party pack features Rolled Chicken Tacos. This combo pack, which Taco Bell is touting as your Friendsgiving savior, includes six Rolled Chicken Tacos (AKA Taco Bell’s version of a taquito or a less-traditional version of a flauta) as well as six Crunchy Beef Tacos. You also get your choice of three different dipping sauces: Spicy Ranch, Nacho Cheese, or Guacamole. For $10.99 plus tax, you and your friends can take a dozen tacos to the face in honor of Thanksgiving.

If you really don’t feel like planning ahead, Taco Bell is offering free delivery via Grubhub for orders of $12 or more for a limited time starting November 21. Per an emailed press release, Taco Bell says their Rolled Chicken Taco Party Pack makes for the perfect holiday meal if “no one told you that you have to thaw the turkey the day before” or if “you promised you’d make up for last year’s ‘salad’” or if “you stayed out too late and have no intentions of mashing potatoes.” I will add “if you want another excuse to eat tacos” to that list.

Taco Bell

“The holidays are filled with all types of gatherings, which is why we are excited to give fans a delicious, craveable and shareable solution delivered straight to their door with the Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack,” Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, said in an emailed press release. “Whether fans are getting together for a holiday party, to cheer on their favorite sports team, or even a movie night, this new party pack is the perfect reason to stay in and celebrate a love for tacos.”

Friendsgiving is nothing new to Taco Bell. Last year, Taco Bell’s in-house Friendsgiving menu included a recipe for Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken. This year, the menu items are the exact combination of over-the-top and classic you’ve come to expect from The Bell. Some of this year’s dishes, as listed in a Taco Bell blog post, include Nacho Fries Au Gratin, Mexican Rice Arancini, and Sauce Packet Flavored Compound Butter. While you won’t be able to order any of these from your local drive-thru — a moment of pause for all the dreams you had for that sauce packet compound butter — Taco Bell has a Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque recipe that you can make at home.

Taco Bell

Of course, if you don’t feel like do any cooking whatsoever, Taco Bell’s Party Packs will provide all the delicious tacos with absolutely none of the clean up.