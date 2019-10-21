Slushy drink fans are like iced coffee fans — come rain or shine, come warmth or cold, they will be there with their frozen drinks in their frozen, frozen hands. If you are loyal to the cold drink cause, then the new Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze from Taco Bell might just make your day. The twisted new edition to the Taco Bell Freeze range is an exciting update, especially if you like to play with contrasting flavors.

You probably already knew that the Strawberry Skittle is the *KING OF ALL SKITTLES* and the traditional Strawberry Skittle Freeze is a classic of the Taco Bell menu. But this sour twist on the drink includes a ribbon of sourness made from actual Sour Skittle candies, according to Taco Bell. Now I want to know where I can get actual sour ribbons made of actual Sour Skittles, because it sounds like something I need in my veins.

As Freezes and other slushy drinks tend to err on the side super, super sweet, it's good to see a little sour representation making its way into the mix. And the early response on social media is fairly positive — people like a little dose of sweet and sour in their day.

According to Chew Boom, you'll be able to get your hands on the new Freeze in both regular and large sizes for a suggested price of $2.49 and $2.79 each, respectively. Keep an eye out at Taco Bell participating locations if you want a little twist on a classic.

The Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze will be joining the already stacked line of Freeze options, including the Pineapple Freeze, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze, the traditional Strawberry Skittles Freeze, and, last but extremely not least, the new Baja Blast Birthday Freeze. The Baja Blast Birthday Freeze is only around for a limited time, but it's stuffed with "colorful candy confetti" and serves some sea foam green realness, if that gives you extra incentive to get a move on. Colors, flavors — there's a big range on offer when it comes to their Freezes, so it really is choose your own adventure. But if you like to wash your quesadilla down with an icy treat that has a bit of a kick, make sure to keep an eye out for the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze. A very sour cheers to that.