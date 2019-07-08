Tangerine Orange Is The Hit Colour Of Summer 2019 & Here's How To Wear It

This summer, there have already been a barrage of colour trends to contend with. First, it was zinging neon shades. Then sunny yellow made an appearance. And now it's all about wearing tangerine orange. But this last shade looks set to stay for some time, namely because it's insanely easy to pull off and it's giving people an excuse to say "orange really is the new black."

There are a few things to know about this particular shade of orange. It's not a high-vis hue, nor a dull and dusty tone. Instead, the tangerine look has just the right amount of brightness. In non-fashion speak, that means you can wear it day in, day out without a care in the world.

Funnily enough, the colour orange both signifies and promotes happiness. As photography company Shutterstock explains, it also represents everything from warmth and harvest to good health and humility. It's no wonder then that the UK is getting on board with the hue. The 2019 World Happiness Report suggested that the nation is becoming happier, landing it 15th place on a list of 156 countries. (Finland, Denmark, and Norway secured the top spots.)

"Being happy isn't something that just happens, you've got to practice to be better at it," Laurie Santos, professor of psychology and cognitive science at Yale University told the BBC. It may sound silly, but wearing colours that exude liveliness and positivity can definitely help.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

A tangerine orange look can take many forms. Zendaya recently wore a full-on outfit consisting of a strapless Carolina Herrera dress and matching hair bow. Or you can take inspiration from designer Virgil Abloh's all-orange Louis Vuitton capsule collection and just wear a sunny-hued accessory or two.

If you want to mix the hue with other colours, feel free to stick to traditional colour rules or mix things up. The former, reports the Telegraph, involves wearing shades on the opposite side of the colour wheel together or wearing adjacent colours in one go. So orange can be paired with blue, red, or yellow. (Again, these are not set in stone, so have fun with your wardrobe.)

Here's a few pieces fresh from the high street to get you started.