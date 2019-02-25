Target is taking strides to make its apparel selection more size-inclusive. The big box brand's newest intimates and sleepwear lines feature a wider size range, with Target's Auden, Stars Above, and Colsie brands going up to a size 4X and 46G. Auden is a new intimates line, Stars Above will offer a lounge and sleepwear selection, and Colsie will have a combination of all three.

Auden will have a vastly wide range of styles, with the new line having nearly 200 bras in over 40 unique styles and more than 200 underwear options in 50 styles. While there will be plenty of bralettes and briefs under $22 to rummage through, the collection focuses on size inclusivity as well as affordability. Auden will offer bras in sizes 32AA to 46G, and underwear in sizes XS to 4X. According to Target's release, hundreds of women put these new intimates to the test to help make sure the final pieces fit properly.

"Within intimates and sleepwear, we know our guests want to look and feel their very best, and we see potential for Target to offer both current and new guests so much more," Target's Senior Vice President Jill Sando shared in a press release. "From new brands and experiences, to a campaign that celebrates that women come in all different shapes and sizes, we want to create the ultimate destination for our guests – one that’s inviting and inspiring and allows all women to feel comfortable and confident.”

While Auden will focus on your underthings, Stars Above points its attention to what you wear under the covers. The new line will offer more than 125 styles for women of every age, with items like tropical print satin robe and matching pajama sets. The collections specifically focus on soft tones and muted colors that come in cozy fabrics, helping you transition "from day to night, from work to rest," according to the release. The size range will span from XS to 4X, all for under $29.99.

Colsie will focus on bringing shoppers a range of pajamas, lounge wear, and intimates, making it your one-stop shop for your entire closet. Designed with teens and young adults in mind, the collection will include nearly 30 lounge and sleepwear styles as well as 20 intimates styles. You can expect things like chic sports bras, crew neck sweaters, and bike shorts. This size range spans between XS to 3X, all for under $21.99.

In line with Target's new push to include a more diverse size range, the big box brand is also releasing a new marketing campaign titled, “No Body Like You.” The campaign will show unretouched women in all different sizes, ages, and backgrounds, reflecting Target's diverse customer base.

The inclusivity also doesn't end with the campaign. Both the images throughout stores and online will be revamped, showing images of models of all body shapes.

Auden, Stars Above, and Colsie will be available both online and in stores beginning March 3. Clear out your underwear drawer, because you're going to need the room.