Cold weather may still be here, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready for the warmer days ahead. Thanks to Target's BOGO half off swimwear sale, you'll be all set to hit the pool or beach when temperatures start to rise. If you've never shopped Target swimwear before, then get ready to open your stylist eyes to a world of affordable, size inclusive pieces that you've never known.

According to the Target website, the sale won't last forever. While all women's swimwear is on a buy one, get one half off deal, that sale will end March 2. This means you'll need to get to shopping, but that will be easy thanks to Target's commitment to making sure that their swimwear is accessible to women of various sizes. The retailer offers brands with sizing from XS-3X and so many of their options are cute as can be.

If you want to get an early start on spring and summer shopping, Target BOGO half off swimsuits are a great place to start. Whether you want to snag two one-pieces for the cost of one or want a bikini for an ultra-low cost, it's time to start shopping.

1. Multi-Colored Stripes

Shade and Shore Women's Current Lightly Lined Striped Bikini Top $27.99 Target Sizes 32A-38DDD Buy At Target

Shade and Shore Women's Beach Hipster Striped Bikini Bottom $27.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

With a mix of retro stripes and bright colors, this fun bikini is screaming at your to buy it for spring break.

2. Black Mesh

Shade and Shore Women's Mesh One Shoulder Bralette Bikini Top $19.99 Target Size XS-XL Buy At Target

Shade and Shore Women's Mesh Inset High Waist Bikini Bottom $22.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

This one-shoulder bikini is a new take on mesh in a classic bikini style, and it's so sexy.

3. Leopard Print

Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Square Neck Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top $19.99 Target Sizes 14W-26W Buy At Target

Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom $19.99 Target Sizes 14W-26W Buy At Target

Live your best damn life in this animal print bikini.

4. Ruffles

Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Bandeau Flounce Bikini Top $16.99 Target Sizes 14W-26W Buy At Target

Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Shirred Hipster Bikini Bottom $16.99 Target Sizes 14W-26W Buy At Target

This vibrant suit is both flirty and feminine with its ultra cute ruffles.

5. Palm Tree Cool

Xhilaration Women's Palm Print Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit $29.99 Target Size XS-XL Target

Embrace everything about summer in this one-piece featuring palm frond details.

6. Polka Dots

Xhilaration Women's Shoulder Tie Bralette Bikini Top $14.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

Xhilaration Women's Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom $14.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

Love polka dots? You'll be totally digging this cute suit in a great olive color.

7. Tie Front Suit

Kona Sol Women's Plus Size Twist Front Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit $39.99 Target Sizes 14W-26W Buy At Target

Not only is this suit a great color, but the tie-front detail and small cut-out is also so cute.

8. Off-The-Shoulder

Xhilaration Women's Off the Shoulder Smocked Lace Up Bikini Top $19.99 https://www.target.com/p/women-s-off-the-shoulder-smocked-lace-up-bikini-top-xhilaration-153-black/-/A-54014591?preselect=53948464#lnk=sametab Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

Xhilaration Women's High Leg Scoop Cheeky Bikini Bottom $14.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

The tan lines may be odd with this top and the high-cut bottom, but this swimsuit is cute enough that it's okay.

9. Lemon Print

Shade and Shore Women's Shore Lightly Lined Scallop Bikini Top $27.99 Target Sizes 32A-38DDD Buy At Target

Shade and Shore Women's Sun Coast Cheeky Scallop Bikini Bottom $19.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

Embrace your inner Beyonce with this lemon printed suit.

10. Floral print

Kona Sol Women's Double Strap Bikini Top $19.99 Target XS-D/DD Buy At Target

Kona Sol Women's Keyhole Bikini Bottom $17.99 Target Sizes XS-XL Buy At Target

The mix of a deeper color with a pop of floral print makes this suit super unique.

Clearly, Target has more than enough to offer if you're looking to add to your swimwear collection. From bikinis to one-piece suits with size inclusive options, Target's BOGO half off sale is the perfect opportunity to snag some brand new looks for the upcoming warmer weather.