It's a beautiful day for plant-lovers, Jurassic Park fans, and Ross Geller alike. If you've ever wanted to make make your home a little reminiscent of the land before time (or add a little bit of greenery to your place in the cutest way possible), Target is your go-to destination. The store's Lloyd & Hannah home accents line features a wide array of decorative, artificial plants — for those of us who routinely forget to water real ones and desperately need another option. Perhaps the cutest of the collection are the dinosaur-shaped succulent planters: the handcrafted products come in three different colors and represent three different creatures that have been around long before we were born.

If you want to bring Mother Nature into your apartment but you already have a slew of plants to take care of or you just want something that doesn't require any maintenance, these are the optimal purchases for you. The dinosaur planters come with handmade faux succulents already inside of them, and each one pairs perfectly with its colorful pot. Your little plastic dino-planter can perch on your nightstand, kitchen table, or any indoor surface that needs a little pop of color (and greenery) to make it stand out — and they're all under $10.

1 Blue Dinosaur Succulent Pot Faux Succulent in Blue Dinosaur Pot $9.99 Target This electric blue brachiosaurus is topped with a beautiful succulent arrangement that includes an array of calm green shades. The perfect addition to any monochromatic space, this unique planter will catch the eyes of anyone who walks into the room. The design itself is so detailed--look at the dinosaur's little face! A miniature version of this gentle-looking giant is sure to put a smile on your face whenever you pass by it — and there's no watering necessary. Buy Now

2 Hot Pink Turtle Planter Faux Succulent in Pink Dinosaur Pot $9.99 Target Now, turtles aren't technically dinosaurs, but they have been around for a substantial 220 million years (for comparison, the evolution of humankind can only be traced back 2.5 million years). This hot pink planter is so cute that we'll let it slide. The little planter has three rounded, green faux succulent bunches inside the top, which offer an earthy contrast to the turtle pot's bright color. I feel like this one would go so well in a mostly-white area – it adds a wonderfully bold kick. Buy Now

3 Blue Triceratops Plant Pot Faux Succulent in Blue Dinosaur Pot $9.99 Target The triceratops version of the planter is everything you've ever needed. I mean, they're arguably the cutest dinosaur. This one is a slightly more muted blue shade than the first planter, and the cool tone is perfect if you want a more subtle option. The faux succulents in this one contrast well against each other- — one is more floral looking, and the other a stocky bunch of green. I can see this one situated nicely on a nightstand alongside an alarm clock--who wouldn't want to wake up to that? Buy Now