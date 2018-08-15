Whether you’re looking to reup your dorm room art or want to add some new work to your at-home art collection, Target’s new Society6 collection is just the thing you’re going to want to spend your lunch breaks browsing. Launching this week, you can pick up some affordable art prints when you make your regular Target run. I mean, you’re already going to buy something that wasn’t on your list—might as well be a beautiful new piece of art that won’t entirely break your bank.

If you’re a fan of unique art, you should get familiar with Society6, an online market featuring work from artists around the world. Artists can upload their work and customers can have it printed on a range of consumer goods from prints to throw pillows to iPhone cases. Artists then get a cut of the profits.

Target’s new Society6 collection features a handful of the thousands of artists on the site including: Cat Coquillette, Tracie Andrews, Ingrid Beddoes, Garrett Lockhart, and Ambers Textiles. The collection includes a range styles and designs from landscape photography to abstract geometric art to whimsical illustrations of food and animals. Essentially, the new collection something for everyone.

Plus, the entire collection is currently 25 percent off, making this deal extra sweet. Right now, the range starts at just $16 for some prints. The most expensive prints run for around $142, which is still a solid deal for a 30 inch by 30 inch photograph.

Target’s new Society6 collection also includes a number of already-framed prints, which is a huge cost saver. Anyone who’s tried to find a poster frame with the right dimensions (without needing to take out a small loan) will appreciate the price on Target’s framed prints. According to Apartment Therapy, the Target collection is launching with 40 of Society6’s best-selling prints. It’s unclear whether the collection will eventually extend to include more artists or different prints.

Finding places to buy affordable art can be tricky. You want to find something that speaks to you and, while you appreciate the time and artistry that goes into any given work, you can’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a single piece home decor. Websites like Society6 and Etsy are great places to start.

Most people are likely perusing the Target aisles more often than the local art fair or gallery. Plus, high-end art has long been a manipulated market. Having accessible, affordable art (the properly credits and pays the artists) is helping bring the culture to the people.

Looking for another way to support artists directly? Women Who Draw is a database of illustrators and artists who are female, femme, or gender-non conforming, many of whom have Etsy shops and other online store where you can purchase affordable art from the artists themselves. Scroll through their directory to find artists like Kelly Castor, who currently has art prints available starting at $10, and Laura Callaghan, whose shop has a range of apparel, greeting cards, and original artwork for sale at an affordable price.

Don’t forget to check out the other work available from the artists involved in Target’s new partnership with Society6. If you love Cat Coquillette’s watermelon print, perhaps you’ll also enjoy it on a mug. If you’re a fan of the jungle prints from Amber Textiles, you’re going to want to check out their nature-inspired throw blankets. Also, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t at least take a look at Tracie Andrews’ portrait of Frida Kahlo. I will take enough to cover every open surface of my house, please and thank you.

If nothing else, the collection will help make your routine trip to Target a little more lovely.