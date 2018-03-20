Target's Plus Size Swimsuit Line Was Just Released & Here Are The Best Pieces

When you need the perfect, affordable look, there's kind of one place that everyone can agree on — and it's Target. The iconic bullseye on the outside of the building may as well be a magnet. Now, just in time for spring, Target's new plus size swim collection is here, and it's even better than you could have imagined.

Earlier this month, Target released a preview of their brand new line of swimwear. Not only is it size inclusive and adorable, but the campaign is totally unretouched.

When all 1,700 of the swimsuits debuted, the brand released a statement explaining that for this swim season, they wanted to bring back the fun in bathing suit shopping.

"It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest..." the brand wrote in a press release. "We’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies."

What are some of the best plus size swim pieces in Target's new swimwear line? There's more than enough to go around for everyone.

1. Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles

High Waisted Swim Bikini Bottoms

$29.99

If ruffles, cool blue tones, and printed patterns are your jam, then this super cute bikini is your must-have item for your next beach trip.

2. Tropical Florals

Tropical Banded High Waist Bikini Bottom

$29.99

Tropical florals, cut-out details on the bottom, and a high waist design? This bikini could just be perfect.

3. Cut-Out Detail

Cut Out Floral One Piece Swimsuit

$64.99

The cut-out on the midriff in this suit is so unique, and hello to that ultra cute pattern, right?

4. Knotted Floral

High Waist Bikini Swim Bottom

$39.99

There's no need to just wear bandeau tops and halters any more. This super cute knotted top features an adorable floral pattern and sweet cap sleeves.

5. Classic Black With A Twist

Strappy High Waist Bikini Swim Bottom

$29.99

Everyone loves an LBD. What about an LBB? This little black bikini features cut-outs that give it a bit of an edge.

6. Lace Details

Lace-Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

$44.99

Who says lace can't be worn everywhere? Certainly not Target.

7. Pretty Pastels

Lettuce Edge Hipster Bikini Bottom

$17.99

With a retro style top, scalloped edge bottom and pretty pastel hues, this bikini scream spring. That basically means you need it for spring break. Better get to shopping.

8. Lace Up

Lace Up Detail One Piece

$34.99

Who says black has to be basic? The small lace-up details on this suit give it just enough sass to set it apart.

9. Split Level Florals

Floral High Neck One Piece

$44.99

You'll get the best of all worlds with this super cute one-piece swimsuit.

10. Vibrant Hues

Floral Lace-Halter One Piece Swimsuit

$44.99

If you love femme styles, this ultra-floral, vibrantly hued, laced detailed suit is basically a home run.

11. Retro Vibes

Floral Scallop High Waist Bikini Bottom

$34.99

With a high waist bottom, scalloped details, and a long line top, this bikini scream retro. If that sounds like you, then this suit needs to be in your closet ASAP.

12. Strappy Details

Floral High Neck Strappy One Piece Swimsuit

$64.99

Tan lines be damned. This neckline and its strappy details are too perfect to care.

13. Scalloped Edges

Scallop High Waist Bikini Bottom

$34.99

These edges give you total Little Mermaid vibes, right? How could you not love it?

14. Graphic Print

Paradise Verbiage Knot One Piece

$39.99

Whether it's your own pool, the beach, or a hot tub, anywhere is paradise in this super cute suit.

15. Mesh Detail

Mesh Cut Out One Piece

$39.99

Want a subtle detail? Mesh is most definitely the answer.

If you're in the market for your next plus size swimsuit, Target has an affordable selection like no other. Now, it's just up to you to go shopping.