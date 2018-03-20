Target's Plus Size Swimsuit Line Was Just Released & Here Are The Best Pieces
When you need the perfect, affordable look, there's kind of one place that everyone can agree on — and it's Target. The iconic bullseye on the outside of the building may as well be a magnet. Now, just in time for spring, Target's new plus size swim collection is here, and it's even better than you could have imagined.
Earlier this month, Target released a preview of their brand new line of swimwear. Not only is it size inclusive and adorable, but the campaign is totally unretouched.
When all 1,700 of the swimsuits debuted, the brand released a statement explaining that for this swim season, they wanted to bring back the fun in bathing suit shopping.
"It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest..." the brand wrote in a press release. "We’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies."
What are some of the best plus size swim pieces in Target's new swimwear line? There's more than enough to go around for everyone.
1. Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles
$29.99Target
If ruffles, cool blue tones, and printed patterns are your jam, then this super cute bikini is your must-have item for your next beach trip.Buy Now
2. Tropical Florals
$29.99Target
Tropical florals, cut-out details on the bottom, and a high waist design? This bikini could just be perfect.Buy Now
3. Cut-Out Detail
$64.99Target
The cut-out on the midriff in this suit is so unique, and hello to that ultra cute pattern, right?Buy Now
4. Knotted Floral
$39.99Target
There's no need to just wear bandeau tops and halters any more. This super cute knotted top features an adorable floral pattern and sweet cap sleeves.Buy Now
5. Classic Black With A Twist
$29.99Target
Everyone loves an LBD. What about an LBB? This little black bikini features cut-outs that give it a bit of an edge.Buy Now
6. Lace Details
$44.99Target
Who says lace can't be worn everywhere? Certainly not Target.Buy Now
7. Pretty Pastels
$17.99Target
With a retro style top, scalloped edge bottom and pretty pastel hues, this bikini scream spring. That basically means you need it for spring break. Better get to shopping.Buy Now
8. Lace Up
$34.99Target
Who says black has to be basic? The small lace-up details on this suit give it just enough sass to set it apart.Buy Now
9. Split Level Florals
$44.99Target
You'll get the best of all worlds with this super cute one-piece swimsuit.Buy Now
10. Vibrant Hues
$44.99Target
If you love femme styles, this ultra-floral, vibrantly hued, laced detailed suit is basically a home run.Buy Now
11. Retro Vibes
$34.99Target
With a high waist bottom, scalloped details, and a long line top, this bikini scream retro. If that sounds like you, then this suit needs to be in your closet ASAP.Buy Now
12. Strappy Details
$64.99Target
Tan lines be damned. This neckline and its strappy details are too perfect to care.Buy Now
13. Scalloped Edges
$34.99Target
These edges give you total Little Mermaid vibes, right? How could you not love it?Buy Now
14. Graphic Print
$39.99Target
Whether it's your own pool, the beach, or a hot tub, anywhere is paradise in this super cute suit.Buy Now
15. Mesh Detail
If you're in the market for your next plus size swimsuit, Target has an affordable selection like no other. Now, it's just up to you to go shopping.