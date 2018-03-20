When you need the perfect, affordable look, there's kind of one place that everyone can agree on — and it's Target. The iconic bullseye on the outside of the building may as well be a magnet. Now, just in time for spring, Target's new plus size swim collection is here, and it's even better than you could have imagined.

Earlier this month, Target released a preview of their brand new line of swimwear. Not only is it size inclusive and adorable, but the campaign is totally unretouched.

When all 1,700 of the swimsuits debuted, the brand released a statement explaining that for this swim season, they wanted to bring back the fun in bathing suit shopping.

"It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest..." the brand wrote in a press release. "We’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies."

Courtesy of Target

What are some of the best plus size swim pieces in Target's new swimwear line? There's more than enough to go around for everyone.

1. Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles

2. Tropical Florals

3. Cut-Out Detail

4. Knotted Floral

High Waist Bikini Swim Bottom $39.99 Target There's no need to just wear bandeau tops and halters any more. This super cute knotted top features an adorable floral pattern and sweet cap sleeves. Buy Now

5. Classic Black With A Twist

6. Lace Details

7. Pretty Pastels

Target Lettuce Edge Hipster Bikini Bottom $17.99 Target With a retro style top, scalloped edge bottom and pretty pastel hues, this bikini scream spring. That basically means you need it for spring break. Better get to shopping. Buy Now

8. Lace Up

9. Split Level Florals

10. Vibrant Hues

11. Retro Vibes

12. Strappy Details

13. Scalloped Edges

14. Graphic Print

15. Mesh Detail

If you're in the market for your next plus size swimsuit, Target has an affordable selection like no other. Now, it's just up to you to go shopping.