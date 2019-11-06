Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale Is Here, So Grab Your Shape Tape For Only $20

The season of holiday deals is coming in hot and makeup fans are living for it all, especially this one. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Tarte’s Custom Kit sale is offering up six full-size products and a makeup bag for only $63. And what’s even better is the brand's popular concealer, Shape Tape, is also on sale too for just $20.

Tarte had its last Custom Kit sale earlier in June, so if you missed out, you're in luck. The big sale allows you to pick any makeup bag of your choice and “fill it” at checkout with six products. You can choose one product from each category — foundation, face, eye, mascara, lip, and body or brush categories. According to Tarte, the regular price (on a non-Tarte sale day) for everything in the kit would be $200 — so you’re saving mad coin.

The sale is happening today only, and it’s all while supplies last. Ready to shop? Here are some of the best picks to consider for your Custom Kit.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hour blush

This tree-imprinted blush is one of Tarte's best sellers. The Amazonian Clay 12-hour blush doesn't need reapplying since it looks the very same at the end of the day as when you first dusted it on.

Tarte Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel

Tarte's Busy Gal Brow Gel makes for a great addition to your custom kit if you're in need of a product that holds your brows put. The ultra thin spoolie allows for more control and getting more precise strokes.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

If you're someone who wants to cut down time on your skin care and makeup routine, Tarte's Amazonian Clay Full Coverage foundation includes SPF 15. However, even with its sun care properties, it leaves you with a matte finish while controlling oil.

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant

If you don't need another brush in your collection, you can opt out of adding it to your kit. Instead, you can choose any of the brand's vegan deodorant, SPF, or dry shampoo choices.

Tarte Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette

The Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette offers six shades of jewel-toned neutrals that make it perfect for everyday wear. As one of Tarte's best-selling items, this is one staple you won't get on sale any other day.

Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara

The sale lets you choose from five of the brand's mascaras. Plus, if you're not for this Maneater Voluptuous Mascara, there is a vegan option that comes with an eyelash curler. You can also cop the Vegan Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara.

This may be the easiest and most affordable way to get your makeup-obsessed friends a super thoughtful gift this season. Let the holiday shopping begin.