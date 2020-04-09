The running joke about getting dressed up with nowhere to go has taken on a whole new meaning in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. While some people may be inclined to put on actual pants or a fancy dress during quarantine, others are firmly #TeamSweatpants. Regardless of which side you fall on, what matters is that you’re doing what feels good and right for you.

That same philosophy can be applied to dressing up for events and holidays that must be celebrated virtually. With Easter quickly approaching, some people might be wondering if they should still wear that pastel-hued, festive ensemble they picked out weeks ago, even if they’ll be tuning into church services and family gatherings online instead of IRL.

Natasha Lambkin, CEO of the modest, faith-based fashion line Tashee, says if you’re thinking about dressing up, just do it.

“I can definitely see individuals dressed up for Easter while in quarantine,” Lambkin tells Bustle, noting some dressed up for Palm Sunday the week prior. “[They] may choose to dress up to promote the celebratory aspects of the meaning behind the holiday.”

Still, it’s normal to experience feelings of disappointment and sadness due to not being able to celebrate Easter with loved ones.

“It may impact most [people] psychologically because this will be the first time celebrating these holidays at home in isolation, not at church or with extended family and friends,” Lambkin says. “However, I will say to those people: Remember the meaning behind these holidays, and know that God is in control and this pandemic will pass.”

Lambkin is especially in tune with the psychological aspects of getting dressed. After years working in the fashion industry as a model, she still had trouble finding clothing that aligned with her spiritual views.

“I saw a gap in modest fashion and fashion in general,” she explains. “It was important that I conveyed to the world that modesty is not only about clothes and covering up. It’s about your spirit as well — that’s where it starts from.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about modest fashion, Lambkin shares, is that it's disempowering. “I believe you can be fully covered and project a great deal of empowerment," she explains, emphasizing that agency makes all the difference. "Incorporating my faith into women’s fashion will help my consumers understand the true meaning of modest fashion — [that it’s] from the inside and out.”

Some of the best-selling items from her collection include jumpsuits, rompers, and skirt/cape hybrids. The main selling point these pieces have in common? Peak versatility.

"People adore the silhouette, style, and movement of our Tulip Jumpsuits,” Lambkin shares. “The Glory Romper looks like a dress, but it's actually pants. And they love the versatility of the Dual Purpose Skirt/Cape because you can wear it in two ways.”

With clothing sales in decline during the pandemic, several entrepreneurs are having to rethink their business models to stay afloat. For Lambkin, those adjustments involve giving back. She’s making reusable face masks for people to purchase, and also donating them to hospitals in need.

“Each cloth mask will have a filter inserted inside of it to add protection against the virus,” she says. "We're also donating a dollar [of] each mask sold to a charity that is assisting the homeless during this pandemic. Our face masks will launch early next week on our site, so stay posted for the reveal.”