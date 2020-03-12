Can Coronavirus Live On Clothes? Your Fashion Questions, Answered

Now a pandemic, coronavirus is having a major impact on the lives of people across the globe. Major events are cancelled or postponed, travel is restricted, companies are asking employees to work remotely, and a certain segment of the population is just learning how to properly wash their hands. And while many grapple with disruptions to their everyday routine, some coronavirus patients suffer far worst fates as hospital beds fill up and the death toll continues to rise. But there's still a lot that remains unknown about the virus, specifically as it impacts one of the mainstays of your daily life: your clothing. Can coronavirus live on clothes? Is it safe to rent clothing or shop online? Here's what experts are saying:

Can coronavirus live on clothes? If so, for how long?

Information on whether coronavirus can live on any surface is still unclear, but there are a few reassuring things we do know. Harvard Health says the disease is more likely to survive on a hard surface than a soft surface like fabric. And materials like patent leather may be safer to wear. The length of time that coronavirus can live is also still under speculation. The World Health Organization estimates the lifetime of the disease is between a few hours and a few days.

Dr. Saralyn Mark, American Medical Women's Association leader and Senior Medical Advisor to HHS, says it's best to practice good clothing hygiene. "If one is living with a person who is vulnerable (age, preexisting conditions), it may be worthwhile to change clothing once inside your home and wash items." She recommends washing clothing in detergent in hot water, and washing "surfaces with alcohol-based products."

How to protect yourself from coronavirus when shopping?

Some good news: For the most part, you should feel free to shop away. The likelihood that a person can infect a package — and that the infection will last through the shipping process long enough to infect the recipient of the package — is relatively low.

Can you get coronavirus from packages?

All official government sources estimate the risk of infection via a package is low, even if an infected person has handled it. Nonetheless, if you still have concerns about where your products are coming from, the best way to learn about the brand's packaging and shopping process is to check with their manufacturer.

Can coronavirus be spread through renting clothes?

The major player in this space, Rent the Runway, sent an email to customers last week detailing its cleaning protocols and other coronavirus-related precautions.

“The teams in our fulfillment centers will continue to use a variety of techniques to ensure that each garment is thoroughly cleaned, steamed and pressed, inspected for quality, and carefully packaged so that it arrives ready to wear,” the company said in the email. “All garments go through a wet or dry cleaning process. They also go through an additional steaming process, which heats items to between 248°F and 302°F with the exception of faux fur, select outerwear, leather and faux leather garments, which still go through our standard cleaning processes.”

What’s more, Rent the Runway said that its reusable garment bags and accessories are “thoroughly cleaned after every use.” Accessories, including sunglasses and jewelry, are cleaned with alcohol, and packaging for these products is cleaned with disinfectant.

How are retailers dealing with coronavirus?

Retailers are taking the spread of coronavirus day by day but they are in a critical position: supplying the public with much-needed everyday items. Walmart, known for its response to Hurricane Katrina, has pledged to remain open as long as possible. The retail giant wants the ability to provide necessary materials to those who need them like antibacterial soap, food, water, disinfectants, among other items.

Target released a statement informing its customers that it would be increasing the inventory of priority products (disinfectant, hand soap, toilet paper, etc.) and cleaning times to every 30 minutes in accordance with CDC recommendations

Luxury brands aren’t faring as well as the big box brands. Brands like Burberry are experiencing closures all over China — where the outbreak began — that have affected global supply and demand. Coronavirus will likely have consequences for the luxury space for years to come.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.