Major beauty events like Sephora's VIB sale and Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty have come and gone, but luckily plenty of brands are still running their own deals. Tatcha's Summer Sale began June 21 and gives customers 20% off site-wide — including on one of Meghan Markle's go-to products.

Tatcha's annual event lasts through June 25 and includes almost every item on the site. A few exclusions include things like gift cards, product sets, and previous purchases, but otherwise, you can stock up on plenty of goodies that typically are discounted only during Sephora's VIB sale.

For Meghan Markle fans, the Tatcha Summer Sale is a great time to snag one of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite skin care products. In a 2014 interview with Allure, the then-actor revealed she loves the brand's Rice Enzyme Polish: "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," she told the magazine at the time.

The product utilizes finely-ground rice bran and papaya enzymes to gently physically and chemically exfoliate the skin. The exfoliator comes in three different formulations: normal to dry, normal to oily, and dry and sensitive skin types.

