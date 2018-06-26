There are about to be a lot of broken hearts in Bachelor Nation, as one of Bachelor in Paradise's seemingly strongest couples has split. According to E! News, Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan have broken up. To announce the sad news, the pair released a joint statement to E!, which read:

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Bustle reached out to Derek and Taylor for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

In E!'s report, they detailed that one of the biggest obstacles in the pair's relationship may have had to do with distance. Derek moved to New York City around October 2017, as one of his Instagram posts would imply. While he relocated to the Big Apple, Taylor was still in Seattle, Washington. She recounted the long-distance struggle on Instagram in May. As she highlighted their trip to south New Jersey to meet her family, she wrote, "It's one of my favorite trips we've had because everyone loved him and it just fit. Long distance is difficult but thinking about good quality experiences like this makes it a bit easier."

Of course, before things unfortunately headed south, Derek and Taylor's romantic love story played out on Bachelor in Paradise. She had just come off of an appearance on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and he had previously appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

More to come...