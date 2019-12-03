Summer 2020 isn't even close to being around the corner, but that hasn't stopped dozens of festivals from announcing stellar line-ups. While Glastonbury might have its best line-up yet thanks to Paul McCartney and Diana Ross performing, one London festival may have just taken some of the spotlight. Why? Well, British Summer Time Hyde Park has booked Taylor Swift as one of their 2020 headliners.

The pop icon is the third act to be announced for next years string of performances, including Little Mix (with Rita Ora, Kesha, and Zara Larsson) on July 4, and Pearl Jam (with Pixies and White Reaper) on July 10. While special guests have yet to be announced for Swift's performance on July 11, a press statement sent to Bustle says that they will be revealed soon.

Next year will mark the second time that Swift has performed at the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park festival, with her first being in 2015. As the statement recalls, during her performance of 'Style' "she welcomed a who's who of supermodels on stage in London," which included the likes of "Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt and Cara Delevingne [...] alongside tennis Legend Serena Williams", so whatever she has planned for 2020 is bound to top that guest list.

Tickets for Swift's Hyde Park slot go on sale on Friday (Dec. 6) at 9 a.m., with prices starting at £65 plus booking fees. If you're an American Express cardmember, you may be eligible for access to presale tickets, as iNews reports. These are available from 9 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 3) up until 8.30 p.m. on Dec. 6, and available here. You can purchase general sale tickets through AXS and festicket, which are available through the festival's website.

Swift's Hyde Park performance will be her first UK performance in support of her seventh studio album Lover. It's part of Swift's massive worldwide 2020 tour, which will see the singer perform at festivals throughout Europe, alongside her own four-day festival in Los Angeles and Foxborough in the States called 'Lover Fest East and West.'

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," she captioned an Instagram post announcing the tour. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music." She continued:

"I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages... and where we didn't have festivals, we made some."