As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the government has launched an action plan detailing how the country will cope with rising diagnoses. To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the government may impose “social distancing;” a fancy term for the closure of schools and large-scale events. After St. Patricks Day parades were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns in Belfast and Dublin (but are still set to go ahead in London), it’s likely that other events may follow and that several major fixtures could be affected in the coming months.

Madonna and a host of other musical talents have delayed their tour dates, per Metro, the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled, and a Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy was called off.

COVID-19 cases in the UK are still relatively low, compared to the likes of China, South Korea, and Italy. But concerns that it will spread could impact everything from big festivals to sporting events. Here’s a rundown of the UK events that may be affected.

BTS London Dates

The K-Pop stars have already cancelled dates in Seoul due to the virus, where they were due to perform on April 11, 12, 18, and 19, and the fate of their shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Jul 3 and 4 remains to be seen. For now, they seem to be going ahead as planned.

James Bond premiere

Set to release in the UK on April 3, Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time To Die, has been postponed until Nov. 12. The UK premiere was scheduled to take place on March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This followed a letter sent by two of the franchise’s fan sites that asked for the film’s global release to be delayed.

London Marathon

The capital’s April 26 run could be in jeopardy if the virus spreads. Hugh Brasher, event director at London Marathon Events, told Runner’s World the company is “closely” monitoring developments.

“The government’s current advice is that all mass events should still go ahead,” he added. “There are many mass events scheduled in the UK before us and we are working closely with the DCMS (the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and other mass event organisers to coordinate and agree appropriate advice to the public.”

There’s a possibility the marathon could follow in the footsteps of its Tokyo counterpart which, per the Guardian, recently changed its entry guidelines to only allow access to elite athletes.

Music Festivals

Glastonbury — a festival attended by almost 200,000 people in 2019, per the Telegraph — is, for now, still going ahead as planned. “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety,” Glastonbury’s head of operation, Adrian Coombs, told Somerset Live.

The festival works closely with the NHS and Public Health England, and reviews its plans if circumstances change, he said, adding: “With this in mind and with our 2020 festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.”

Other festivals like Reading & Leeds, BST Hyde Park, and Lovebox are still on for the time being. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately,” a statement on the Reading Festival’s site reads. They too are “closely monitoring” guidance from Public Health England, the government, and the World Health Organisation.

As for BST Hyde Park and Lovebox, if you have tickets to either, keep up to date with their websites and social media handles for the latest news.

Wimbledon

Following the news that the Indian Wells Masters, “the biggest [tennis] event outside the four majors” per the Guardian, has been called off due to COVID-19 fears, UK tennis fans may be wondering if Wimbledon will follow suit.

If the worst does come to the worst, Wimbledon has confirmed it “will be able to offer refunds to ticket-holders and debenture owners” if the tournament is cancelled, iNews reports. Although, as culture secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC Radio 5 Live, “at this stage we’re not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events.”

“I do want to emphasise that in relation to sporting events, any talk of cancellation is very premature indeed,” he added. “At the moment there is no evidence to suggest we should be doing that and we don’t have any plans to.”

Football Matches

The fate of the 2020 European Championships and the Premier League season remains unknown. With Euro 2020 matches split between 12 countries, including the UK, this summer, fans are worried the whole thing could be called off. However, UEFA has said it will abide by individual countries’ rules. “The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse,” UEFA vice president Michele Uva told Italian broadcaster RAI.

The Slovakia v Republic of Ireland match on March 26 is now set to be played behind closed doors, per BBC Sport. Fans that have bought tickets for the game will be refunded. Manchester United will also play the first leg of the Europa League without fans “following advice from the Austrian government.”

Similar fears exist for Premier League matches. Although health secretary Matt Hancock told Good Morning Britain it’s “not appropriate” to cancel matches “right now”, The Sun states that some games could be played without fans inside the stadiums.