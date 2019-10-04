Getting any form of operation is always a bit stressful. Especially when it comes to anything where you have to be conscious during the actual procedure. So when Taylor Swift recently had an operation on her actual eyes, understandably she was given some anaesthesia to help everything run nice and smoothly. The kind that is well known for making people a little whacky as it wears off. And the video of Taylor Swift losing it over a banana is probably the funniest thing you'll see all week.

The video, captured by her mum, was shared by Jimmy Fallon on his show. It captures a slightly disoriented Swift seeming a bit overwhelmed by a bunch of bananas. The star is seen holding them and getting very distressed by the whole concept of, well, which one to pick. Initially picking one she didn't want, she's on the verge of tears. Her mum helps her pick the right one, which leaves her a bit relieved, but also concerned, saying "but what do we do with this one now? It doesn't have a head." Honestly guys, it's such great content.

Then she walks off and gets into bed. But guys, would you let someone high after an operation fall asleep munching a banana? No, me neither. So obvi her mum was a bit concerned about that, telling her not to fall asleep eating a banana. To which Swift responds, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

Swift didn't appear to even know the video existed let alone that her mum shared it with Fallon and his production team. And guys, Swift admitted she couldn't even be cross at Fallon because his ability to get in touch with her mum was low key astounding.

"I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family, I don't even know how you did that! Nobody has my mom's number."

Swift, despite producing incredibly honest, heartfelt lyrics throughout her career, is someone who seriously values privacy in her personal life.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

However, privacy is pretty much a daily struggle for the singer considering the constant scrutiny of her, her career, and her personal life. Especially when it comes to anything relating to romance. The star spoke to the Guardian during her first UK interview in three years about how she's learned the hard way to keep certain things to herself. Especially when it comes to her life with current boyfriend British actor Joe Alwyn:

"I've learned that if I do [talk about the relationship], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Swift is set to appear alongside British star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on SNL this weekend. But someone needs to tell the production team there to hide the bananas ASAP.