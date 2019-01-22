Live-action movie adaptations are all the rage these days. In fact, it's becoming more and more difficult to find a project that isn't getting remade in some way. So when it was announced last year that Andrew Lloyd Webber's wildly successful musical Cats is getting a live-action movie, many weren't all that surprised. So just in case you need a little extra incentive to get excited about this production, Taylor Swift just confirmed her Cats movie role and the part she'll be playing is downright purrfect for the 29-year-old singer. (Sorry in advance for all the cat puns, but it kinda comes with the territory.)

On Tuesday, Swift posted a selfie of herself on set while standing next to a white sign that reads "Bombalurina," which is one of the main female characters in the Broadway show. Bombalurina even gets a great solo number, titled "Macavity the Mystery Cat." Swift's caption alongside the photo simply reads: "Meow," which seems to basically indicate that this is the role the singer will be playing.

Up until now, fans only knew that Swift was involved in the production, but had no idea what feline part she'd be portraying. Now that she's finally cleared things up a bit, that's sure to make Swifties worldwide even more pumped for the film to make its grand debut.

Webber had hinted at Swift's role in the movie before, telling Vulture back in September that “She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls." Given how much the singer loves cats — she already has two adorable furry companions at home with her, which she's named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey — it's no surprise that Swift wanted to be part of the project. And if her Instagram stories are any indication thus far, she's having a great time on set already.

Along with the selfie photo, Swift uploaded a few videos to her Instagram story from set, which shows her dancing around and marveling at all the snow on the ground and in the air. "So, I'm on set for Cats and it is fully snowing," she excitedly told fans in one video. Needless to say, she's have a blast so far.

Of course, she's won't be alone in doing so, though. Swift is part of a very impressive, A-list cast and will be starring alongside the likes of Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Ian McKellen, to name a few. The film will also be directed by Tom Hooper, who has some experiencing transforming popular Broadway musicals into live-action successes on the big screen, having directed the 2012 production of the critically acclaimed Les Miserables, which won Anne Hathaway an Oscar.

Could Swift's performance earn her the same honor? Only time will tell, but with more and more singers making their way over to film (Lady Gaga just received dual Oscar nominations this year for A Star Is Born), it seems like a definite possibility. Or in Swift's case, should we saw paw-sibility?