Taylor Swift Just Revealed Whether Gemma Collins Inspired THAT "London Boy" Lyric

If there's one person that has defined the UK this year, it's Gemma Collins. Whether you like it or not, the reality star has taken over this fair isle with her diva antics and carefree attitude that just makes you want to live your best life and enjoy yourself GC style. And some people think she even may have begun to influence the pop world, including the new smash hit "London Boy." But Taylor Swift just revealed whether Gemma Collins really inspired THAT lyric that everyone's talking about.

The lyric in question is "Babes, don't threaten me with a good time." As 'babes' is one the GC's favourite terms of endearments, Twitter speculated whether the singer may have taken inspiration from the TOWIE icon.

So, when Swift recently appeared on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge to perform the track, host Clara Amfo used this opportunity to ask the singer once and for all. "No, it's just something that all my British friends say all the time," Swift said in response (via Digital Spy). "And they say it exactly like that, so forgive the impression." Dammit. Well, that's not going to stop me from thinking about the GC every time the song comes on.

The singer also cleared up that the fleeting romance she describes in the song doesn't take place during one day, as many believed on Twitter, according to NME. "This is supposed to happen over the space of three years," she said. "Somebody told me, 'They think you're talking about one day,' and I was like, 'Oh no, you'd never make it. You wouldn't make it. You'd make it in three years!'"

And if you thought that the song was referencing Swift's past relationships with Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles, according to the Evening Standard, it's actually about British actor Joe Alwyn who she is reportedly dating. Swift didn't mention Alwyn at all during the Radio 1 interview, and according to Elle "London Boy" is "the most she has done to directly address the reports about their relationship." I mean, I don't blame her. Her personal life is, well, personal. So if she wants to tell the world more cryptically, good on her.

Swift and Amfo also spoke about how her recent record Lover is the first record that she actually owns "after switching record labels and losing the rights to her master work to [previous] manager Scooter Braun," as the Daily Mail reports. "It's the best," Swift exclaimed. "It's literally the most satisfying feeling in the world." The record has since gone to Number 1 on the UK charts.

"I choose to look now at the positive of getting to go back in and rerecord all of my own music. I get to go back and revisit these moments of my life. Am I happy it happened? Absolutely not. I'm going to choose to redo all of my music and be happy about that."

She also spoke about other moments in recent years that have shaped her into the person she is today, and how they've influenced her current music. "I've had things happen in the past couple of years ... all kinds of things that have really shaped how much it matters to say your experience, to speak your experience into the world and to stand up for things."