Taylor Swift’s seventh album, Lover, might be one of the most eagerly anticipated albums of the year. As far as fanbases go they don’t come more loyal than Swifties. As Lover dropped this morning (Aug. 23) the entirety of twitter went wild. The bubblegum, feel good pop paired with light hearted lyrics is exactly what fans have been waiting for and I, for one, have had it on repeat. Particularly 'London Boy.' So, if you love London boys as much Taylor as does, here is everyone London location mentioned in 'London Boy' because if Brixton is a good enough night out for Tay Tay it’s good enough for us.

She may be from the other side of the pond, but Swift has found love with British actor Joe Alwyn and it’s not hard to see why. While the pair are super private, when it comes to her new music, she doesn’t seem to care who knows how she really feels. Lover is full of tributes to her beau and the most obvious one seems to be 'London Boy.' Singing about his laugh, dimples, and super cute accent, here are the places Swift talks about exploring with her London boy. You might not have Joe Alwyn to take you out day drinking in Soho but it doesn’t mean you can’t make your own fun.

1. Camden Market Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon Swift jumps all around town in 'London Boy' but starts off by saying how much she enjoys a stroll around famous Camden Market. Girl, you and me both. While it might be a massive hot spot for tourists, it's no surprise that Swift likes Camden. It’s still undeniably cool, you can find the cutest one-off pieces there, and the pubs around there are second to none. A perfect date spot.

2. Highgate Peter Dench/Getty Images News/Getty Images Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates Swift goes on to Highgate to meet all of her London boy’s best mates, so is it safe to assume he’s a North London boy? Full of little gastropubs, quaint tea rooms, independent book shops, and beer gardens, Hightgate’s perfect to explore on a weekend.

3. The West End Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End Tay has got this lingo thing down. And that'll come in handy over in the West End, where some of London's most famous sights are. Think huge theatres, grand old buildings, and more statues than you can shake a selfie stick at.

3. Brixton RMV/Shutterstock I enjoy nights in Brixton Now things really start popping off. She may be an international celeb but Tay is proving she isn’t so different from the rest of us when she sings, “you know I love a London boy, I enjoy nights in Brixton.” I think it’s safe to say that a lot of people fall in love with London boys on nights out in Brixton. With an amazing music scene and a ton of amazing venues, Brixton is where it's at for a night out in South London.

4. Shoreditch Stephen Chung/Lnp/Shutterstock Shoreditch in the afternoon She may want to spend her night in Brixton but Swift says she likes spending her afternoons in Shoreditch. Evidently she isn’t afraid of a tube ride, as the two are nowhere near each other (not that I can imagine Swift ever taking the tube). It may be swamped with tourists at the weekend but Shoreditch is one of the artsiest and most relaxing places to spend a lazy day in London, in my opinion. With a coffee shop on every corner and more vintage shops than you could ever want it’s the perfect place to explore with your London boy. Especially if he's a hipster.

5. Hackney So please show me Hackney The borough of Hackney encompasses Shoreditch along with other hipster hotspots including Hoxton, London Fields, and Dalston. Clearly Taylor just can't get enough of East London and I'm living for it.

6. Bond Street Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Doesn't have to be Louis V up on Bond Street Fans might be more accustomed to seeing Swift adorned in head-to-toe designer gear and her hair perfectly quaffed but in 'London Boy' she claims she isn’t too bothered about hitting up Bond Street, one of the fanciest areas of town. Instead of going on a shopping spree, Swift is more concerned about simply spending time with her London boy. Sweet.

6. Soho Jeff Blackler/Shutterstock I enjoy walking Soho If there’s one place I can imagine Swift in London it’s Soho. One of the most famous areas in London for shopping, food, and, of course, drinks, she sings, “I enjoy walking Soho, drinking in the afternoon.” Between jazz at Ronnie Scott's and the champagne on demand at Bob Bob Ricard, Soho the perfect place to pass an afternoon when you have nowhere to be and money to spend. Because sometime you have to treat yourself.