Taylor Swift may be in the middle of a nationwide tour for the Reputation album, but she's not too busy to support her friends and make a surprise award show appearance tonight. In an out of left field moment, she popped up, and Taylor Swift's 2018 Billboard Music Award dress was so unexpected. Why? Because it actually exists. Her appearance just proves that this singer and performing sensation can definitely take a moment out of her busy schedule to support her friends and surprise her fans.

During an E! News red carpet segment, host Jason Kennedy cut to an image of a chair between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello that read "Special Guest." According to Kennedy, the rumor was that the guest was Taylor Swift, and as it turns out, he was correct. Swift made her Billboard Music Awards red carpet return, and the moment surely sent her fans into a Taylor tizzy.

On the carpet, Swift wore a blush hued gown that featured a gorgeous slit up to the top of her thigh that was accented at her hip with the silver floral and feather appliqué. One shoulder of the gown featured a sleeve with those same feathers that reached down to her elbow and was amped up by a piece of beautifully draped fabric that ran down her back. As for the other side, there was a single strap that allowed the other side to shine. Don't worry, though, it certainly wasn't dull with those feather and golden flower details.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Very modern Grecian goddess, right?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the gown, Swift kept her hair soft and swept back, and of course, she was wearing an iteration of her classic red lip (even if it was a bit more subtle).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, it was a major moment for the award show's beginning.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Swift's appearance at the Billboard Music Awards is undoubtedly a surprise, if you looked carefully at the clues surrounding the award show, it makes total sense that she could make a detour in Las Vegas to pop up and surprise her fans.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The night before the award show, Swift performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, an easy plane ride to the Billboards which is happening in Las Vegas. The other hint? That seating arrangement. In case you hadn't heard, Swift has a tendency to bring on guest stars during her shows. Some of her latests include Shawn Mendes who is on one side of this mystery guests' seat, and the other person is Camila Cabello who just happens to Swift's current tour mate. Coincidence? It certainly doesn't seem like it was.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The big question now, however, is whether or not Swift was simply there to walk the red carpet. While the performer is known to support her famous friends, it seems unlikely that during a stadium tour for her latest album, she would detour just for a carpet appearance. Could she be performing? Some fans on Twitter seem to be thinking that a video premiere may be coming from the "Look What You Made Me Do Singer."

The theory is definitely catching speed on social media, but only time will tell if a new T.Swift video hits airwaves tonight.

Until then, fans can simply bask in the glory that is Swift's Billboard Music Award red carpet look. From the feather details to her perfectly messily swept back hair, it was a major return to the red carpet for Swift, and as for what happens later on tonight, fans will just need to keep their fingers crossed for a music video reveal.