Taylor Swift's Reputation tour was a huge success last year — and, now, the artist is being rewarded. While receiving the honor of Tour of the Year on March 14, Taylor Swift's 2019 iHeartRadio Acceptance Speech had a message for her fans about all of that speculation about when she'll be releasing new music. "When there's new music, you will be the first to know," she said at the conclusion of her speech, speaking directly to her fans.

In the rest of Swift's speech, the singer talked about what she read ahead of the Reputation tour, and how critics predicted it would be a "massive failure" or a "flop tour." So Swift went in thinking she'd be "playing to nearly empty stadiums." Of course, that wasn't the case at all, and it went on to become the top-grossing U.S. tour in history, according to Billboard.

Swift thanked her fans for coming to the shows, saying in her speech,

"I've learned a lot. And one of the things I've learned is that life is really unpredictable. And people can make forecasts, and they can make predictions. But those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there's an unforeseeable factor involved. And that unforeseeable factor, in this case, was my fans. I honestly owe everything in my life to you."

She also took the time to thank fans who watched the tour on Netflix. "You guys are the reason why this tour — you're the only reason why this tour wasn't a massive failure, and why it ended up being the highest-selling tour in U.S. history," Swift said in her speech. "I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care."

Check out Swift's acceptance speech for the Tour of the Year award in the video below.

Swift gave her fans a preview of her iHeartRadio outfit — an iridescent sequin romper with high-heeled shoes adorned with butterflies — by posting a heart-filled selfie before she walked the red carpet. "Bout to walk out on the @iheartradio carpet, thought I’d show you first," she wrote in the caption of the snap. The "Delicate" singer also sported pink-tinged hair, pulled back into a chic ponytail.

Swift also posted two other photos on Thursday, including a selfie on a tennis court and a selfie of her dressed in a blue robe. "Due to the butterfly migration in Southern California maybe I’ll just stay outside until I head indoors for @iheartradio awards 🦋," she captioned the latter photo, referencing the current influx of Painted Ladies butterflies currently in the Los Angeles area.

Many fans watched the iHeartRadio Awards thinking that Swift was about to do something surprising — but these Twitter fans weren't quite sure what.

Fan theories and speculation that the singer is releasing a new album and new music soon have been circulating among Swifties. Swift even addressed the theories in a playful Instagram post on Feb. 27, featuring one of her cats.

Unfortunately, Swift didn't debut any new music at the event, but she did seem to tease that it could be on the way soon in her speech. It's not a new album, but it's definitely a start.