Dating is a flipping mine field, but if you are a global super star and the world is watching your every move — it is that bit harder. When I say a bit harder, I mean like a huge bit harder. Like Taylor Swift for example, who has had her relationship history analysed for all of her young adult life. Dealing with heartbreak in a glamorous world, under the gaze of a thousand flash bulbs doesn't make it any easier, as the songs that helped Taylor Swift through bad breakups show. OK you grab the tissues, I'll grab the wine and ice cream, we got you Tay Tay.

Gracing the cover of the Music Issue of Elle UK this month, with her arms folded in a heartbreakingly gorgeous canary yellow number by Gucci, you would be forgiven for thinking that Swift hadn't a care in the world. And right now, maybe she doesn't, but there are some things in life that even superstars feel; I am not just talking the power of love but also the power of pop. In her essay, Swift reveals some of the songs and artists that have helped her through different stages of life. Stages including the ups and downs of her love life.

Swift shared that three songs in particular stand out as the glue that put her heart back together.

"I'm convinced that 'You Learn' by Alanis Morissette, 'Put Your Records On' by Corinne Bailey Rae and 'Why' by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or let downs."

I wonder how many extra hits those songs have got on Spotify today? If it's good enough for Swift, it's good enough for her countless fans. She added that people long for a true connection with the lyrics being put forth by artists.

"I think these days, people are reaching out for connection and comfort in the music they listen to. We like being confided in and hearing someone say, ‘this is what I went through' as proof to us that we can get through our own struggles".

Swift's super open songs about the ups and downs of love have garnered her countless admirers. She thinks this is what fans want and boy oh boy, does she bring the goods.

"We actually do NOT want our pop music to be generic. I think a lot of music lovers want some biographical glimpse into the world of our narrator, a hole in the emotional walls people put up around themselves to survive."

Swift's fans are currently thirsty for a new album from their favourite pop star, and the singer has done little to dampen the rumours. When TS posted a photograph of seven palm trees with seven palm tree emojis, on Sunday 24 February, fans thought it might be heralding the arrival of her seventh studio album, as Bustle reported. Of the rumoured album, E! Online reports that it might be dropped as early as Mar. 1. Swift hasn't been afraid to wade in on the rumours, posting a photo of her beloved cat with the comment "she just read all the theories." What does that mean?!

Although there is no release date as of yet for Swift's rumoured next album, busy yourself in the meantime with her favourite breakup songs, and start to prepare yourself for all the new tunes you know are going to be in your head for quite some time.