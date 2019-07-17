Taylor Swift's seventh album Lover drops on Aug. 23, and it's the dawn of a new aesthetic era for the singer. Her music shifted in a poppier direction and she's been rocking a whole lot of pastel fashions during performances, in videos, and on red carpets. Taylor Swift's Lover merch reflects these changes and all of the items in the drop are perfect for summer. Swifties can copy the singer's current style and vibe with the apparel and accessories. Fans can even pay homage to Swift's massive and faux back tattoo from the "You Need to Calm Down" single artwork, since there is a shirt featuring a similar design.

Everything from heart-shaped sunglasses to pink and blue tees featuring the singer's face to bedazzled iPhone cases to song title socks to sleep masks to watches are on sale at Swift's site. There are tote bags, caps, cropped sweatshirts, hoodies, and more. You can literally build an entire T. Swift wardrobe or you can simply add a piece or two to your closet in order to demonstrate your love and fandom.

The apparel runs from sizes S to 3X, while prices start as low as $20 and go as high as $65. Many of the merch items are bundled with the Lover album itself so you get even more bang for your hard-earned buck when making a purchase.

While the color scheme is a rainbow of pastels that is summery and pretty, you can still wear anything from this Lover merch line deep into fall and during back-to-school season. Face it — Taylor Swift Lover merch is timeless AF.

Below are 10 Lover merch items that you should totally consider incorporating into your wardrobe right now.

1. Peach Pullover Hoodie

The blush-colored hoodie features the phrase "AWESOME" in rainbow lettering across the chest. Buy it now and store it until the fall. Then, break it out and proceed to wear it every single day. You will live in it once the temperatures drop and while living that dorm life.

2. White Cap With Multi-Color Embroidery

If you are on the hunt for a new dad cap for those days when you simply don't feel like dealing with your hair, you just found it. This white hat with Swift's name spelled out in capital letters is a subtle way to express your love for the singer.

3. Pink & Blue Tee With Snakes & Butterflies

There it is. This tee is inspired by Swift's massive — and faux — black back tattoo from the "You Need to Calm Down" single artwork. It's the same exact snake and butterfly design — only with white graphics. It meshes the old Taylor and the new. It's also a core piece for Swift diehards who love her easter eggs, mythos, and lore.

4. White & Blue You Need To Calm Down Tee

A ringer tee is so '80s and so cool. If Swift's latest anthem is your song of the summer, you'll want to grab this top and wear it with destroyed jean shorts, joggers, or cropped skinnies. But it literally goes with EVERYTHING.

5. Pink Heart-Shaped Glasses

It's perfectly fine to look at life through rose-colored glasses like these. These playful, heart-shaped shades are just $20 and can be worn anytime the sun is out. There is a yellow pair, too.

6. Monochrome Album Cover Tee

This tee is as simple and stylish as it gets. It's also an excellent layering piece that can be worn with an open flannel button down, a cardigan, or a zip-up hoodie. There'll be no doubts about whether or not you pledge your allegiance to Swift when you wear it.

7. White Long Sleeve Crop Tee

Hearts and rainbow hues dominate this crop top, which can be worn across seasons. It's the perfect sartorial partner for a pair of high-waisted leggings and combat boots.

8. Lavender Tote

Ditch your ratty reusable tote and forget those pesky plastic bags. This pale purple, canvas sack is excellent for going to and from, for doing some light shopping, or for commuting with a laptop.

9. Album Cover Sky Tee

You can't go wrong with a Swift headshot featuring her signature bangs and shaggy 'do on a pink and blue, tie-dye background. What a heavenly basic, right?

10. Black Hoodie

Black hoodies are a closet staple. Add a Taylor Swift graphic and said black hoodie is elevated to another level. You can wear this on those random late summer or early fall nights when the sun goes down and there is a chill in the air.

With any of these pieces, you can add a perfectly measured dose of Taylor Swift to your OOTD.