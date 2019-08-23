As soon as Taylor Swift's new album dropped at midnight on Friday, fans immediately pushed play and analyzed every lyric. And there's one song that contains a very strong message: Swift's "The Man" lyrics are all about blatant double standards rooted in sexism. Of course, fans are totally here for the unapologetic anthem.

The song's takeaway is especially clear in the chorus:

"I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man / And I'm so sick of them coming at me again / 'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man"

More to come...