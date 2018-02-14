It's not hard to see why some fans think Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are dating — or even married. The duo has an on-ice chemistry that's impossible to fake. In fact, they actually had to tone down the routine they performed at the 2018 Canadian Skating Nationals for the Olympics' audience. But based on what the pair have said over the years, Virtue and Moir's relationship is strictly a working one. That doesn't mean their relationship is immune to speculation, though.

In an article about their Olympics routine, for example, The Ringer called Moir and Virtue "a reportedly platonic pair." But they've been skating together for 20 years, so it's understandable that audiences might wonder if there's something more to their relationship. They met as children and apparently "dated" when they were 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Since then, they've been working partners, and, based on what Moir told Maclean's last month, that's not a bad thing.

When interviewer Kristina Rutherford asked the pair about the fans who think they're married, Moir suggested that meant they were just good performers. "Maybe that means we're doing our job? We're always telling stories, we're supposed to be reacting, a man and woman on the ice, it's romantic," he told Rutherford during the Maclean's interview. "What we have is such a cool relationship. It's more about a friendship, our working relationship is so strong. We take so much pride in that."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

"The chemistry and connection Scott and I share on the ice stems from a shared love of movement, musicality, and storytelling," Virtue told Canada's Hello! last week. "Off the ice, we are so incredibly different! That said, we have immense respect for one another, and always end up in laughing fits."

Given their prominence at the 2018 Winter Olympics, it's safe to say that the two will keep fielding questions about their relationship off the ice. They were Canada's flag bearers in Pyeongchang, and their Moulin Rouge routine on Sunday night, which won them the gold medal for team figure skating, had plenty of people talking. Even if the Olympics version of the routine was less "risqué" than the original one, it was still pretty sexy. (Even Moir himself said that the original move in question was reminiscent of a "porno.") Chalk it all up to the duo's incredible skills, though — it sounds like the sexiness is strictly an on-ice detail.

Still, Virtue and Moir aren't afraid to have a little fun with their working relationship. In 2016, the pair participated in a version of the Newlywed Game, answering questions about each other. Even if they're not actually dating, they've known each other long enough to answer plenty of the questions correctly.

SkateCanada PatinageCanada on YouTube

The 2018 Winter Olympics are hardly their first rodeo, either. As Time points out, they have three World Championship wins, eight Canadian championship wins, two Olympic golds wins, and two Olympic silver wins. They've also had years to accept the fact that some fans will probably always 'ship them, even though they've denied being more than friends.

Moir and Virtue have never said that their relationship is more than a working one. But it's clear they have a special bond, even if it's not a romantic one. After this year's Olympics are over, they might be subject to less relationship speculation, especially since Moir told Maclean's that there was "a pretty good chance" this would be their last Olympics. Then again, the pair said they were retiring from competing after the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and here they are, so you never know.