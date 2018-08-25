It will finally be a bit cheaper for Texas prison system inmates to call home. On Friday, Texas dropped the price of prison phone calls by more than 75 percent, according to the Houston Chronicle. Phone calls will now cost an inmate 6 cents per minute regardless of call distance. Before, an inmate paid about 26 cents per minute for each phone call.

The new rules will take effect on Sept. 1, according to the Chronicle. A 15-minute phone call will cost 90 cents compared to the current average of $3.90.

The decision was reached days into the nationwide prison strike, but as Houston Chronicle reporter Keri Blakinger wrote on Twitter, the timing is more likely to be coincidence than direct correlation. "I'm seeing a lot of comments that this change resulted from the national strike but timing makes this unlikely since the request for proposal went out in April," Blakinger tweeted on Saturday morning.

In June 2017, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the Federal Communications Commission move to cap the rising costs of prison phone calls. The decision was 2-1. (The agency had plans to argue for its rules in court until President Donald Trump's appointment to head the FCC stopped the legal defense preparation, according to The New York Times.)

