Sometimes sitting inside playing board games or watching TV just doesn’t cut it. Luckily, the best backyard games will inspire friendly competition, build teamwork, beat boredom, and might even improve hand-eye coordination.

Whether you're shopping for kids, adults, or the whole family, be sure to consider the number of players. And for added versatility, look for games that can sensibly work for multiple players. For lots of fun with large groups, you can also opt for multiple game stations and rotate so no one is left out and everyone has a turn at something new. Or, for games like cornhole or bocce ball, play in teams.

You'll also want to pay attention to age and difficulty levels so that everyone can feel included. And if taking the game on the go for picnics, camping, and other excursions is a concern, opt for one with smaller pieces and maybe even a carrying bag.

Whether you're having some backyard fun with two people or 14, here are a few great options to help the time fly by and keep boredom at bay. Plus, since these are all available on Amazon and can be delivered to your door, you never have to leave the yard.

1. The Best Bocce Ball Set Play Platoon Bocce Ball Set Game with Case $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2 to 8

Ages: Approximately 6 and up Bocce ball has been around since at least the Roman Empire, and it’s so popular it continues to be a favorite lawn game. This bocce set is made with impact-resistant and crack-resistant balls which will last for years to come, and the sturdy storage bag keeps everything in one place (and easy to transport). With an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon, this bocce ball set is a customer favorite, with users consistently commenting on its quality.

2. This Budget-Friendly Set Of 3 Games For Kids & Families Elite Outdoor Games for Family $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2 to 4

Ages: Approximately 4 and up For extra variety and at about $10 per game, this bag of three fun backyard games is suitable for both kids and adults and includes four sacks for races, two leg ties for three-legged races, and everything you need for egg and spoon races. One customer wrote: “Great set of games for family get together. The kids loves the potato sack racing the best! The leg bands were a great hit too. They stayed on with no problem when racing.”

3. The Best Croquet Set Crown Sporting Goods Six-Player Deluxe Croquet Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 4 to 6

Ages: Approximately 3 and up Croquet is another oldie but goody when it comes to outdoor yard games. A little precision gets you the win, and a lack of precision will probably lead to some laughs. This croquet set includes six mallets, six balls, nine wickets, and two stakes in a carrying case. Croquet is easy to get the hang of so the little ones can be included, too. This particular set is highly rated on Amazon, with users noting that the pieces are solid, especially for the price.

4. This Ring Toss Game That Brings The Carnival Home Elite Outdoor Ring Toss Yard Games $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: 3 years and up While this ring toss game is fun for the whole family, it’s also a helpful tool for building hand-eye coordination in younger kids. As an added benefit, this game is super easy to set up and dismantle, both of which can be done in about three minutes, and it comes with a bag for easy storage and portability. This ring toss game has a sturdy board with point markings, five rope rings, and 10 plastic rings. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, this one looks like a favorite.

5. These Giant Dominoes You Can Play Inside & Out Refinery And Co. 28-Piece Jumbo Wood Dominoes Game $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: 14 years and up With natural wood tiles and dots that are made with wood burns, these giant dominoes are a stylish way to inject some fun into outdoor yard games (or move them inside if the weather requires). Durable enough to withstand a good bit of handling, these giant dominoes can be played, stacked, or set up for a chain reaction, too. The canvas storage bag keeps everything together and makes this travel-friendly for camping or picnics in the park, too.

6. A Jumbo-Size Version Of Jenga Juegoal 54-Piece Giant Tumble Tower $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: 6 years and up This giant version of Jenga is a backyard favorite for kids and adults. The 54-piece block set starts out at 2-feet tall, but gameplay can build it up to about 4 feet. Each puzzle piece is polished with rounded edges for safety and a canvas carry bag. "Nicely finished blocks for outdoor party with a good soft carrying case," wrote one customer. "The blocks have a good finish and the soft carrying case should hold up for years."

7. A Best-Selling Frisbee That’s Easy To Grip Nerf Sports Dude Perfect Flying Disc $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: 6 years and up It doesn’t seem fair to talk about outdoor yard games without including a flying disk, like this one made with flexible nylon that's easy to grip. The soft construction makes it safe for kids and more than a few reported that it was a hit with their pups, too. "Bought this frisbee for my dogs. The harder plastic ones break almost immediately but this one has held up really well and continues to fly even with teeth marks in it. Great product if your dog loves to play frisbee," one customer wrote. Plus, since it's just one lightweight piece, it's one of the most portable in the bunch.

8. The Best Cornhole Set Triumph Premium Cornhole Set $57 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: Approximately 4 and up Cornhole is a favorite and this sturdy set is equipped with two game platforms and eight bean bags. The game platforms are made with a scratch-resistant surface for superior durability, and they're also foldable and lock together for easy storage and portability — though it's definitely on the heavier and larger side. While it's easy for younger kids to get the hang of, you'll want to watch them as they play on account of the sharper edges.

9. A Budget-Friendly Beanbag Toss Game GoSports Bullseye Bounce & Tri Toss Cornhole Toss Games $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Number of players: 2+

Ages: Approximately 4 and up This budget-friendly beanbag game is a fan favorite with a 4.7-star overall rating. With three games in one, it is a surefire boredom buster. This set includes a foldable target table, eight bean bags, and a convenient carrying case. "Well made, easy to set up, bought it for my sons birthday party, the kids had a blast with it, and so did the adults. It came with a travel bag, so we will take it with us camping the next time around!" one fan wrote.