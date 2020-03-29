40 Fun Things That Make Time Fly By & Are Under $40

It doesn't matter how old you are: Being stuck at home isn't all that fun after awhile. Even things you usually like to do can get a little stale. That's why I've come up with this list of fun products that can help make the time fly when you've got nothing to do.

Not only are there challenging puzzles and hilarious board games to choose from (always a good time), but there are also a few unexpected time passers on this list. For instance: Try to think of the last time you really colored in a coloring book — it's probably been years, right? In that case, it might be time to rediscover this zen-inducing activity with a coloring book that's illustrated with intricate mandalas. Or if you want to get a little more active, check out the yoga guide that's essentially like having an in-house instructor who tailors routines to your needs.

So whether you're bored at home or simply stocking up on fun activities for a rainy day, the sky is truly the limit when you're shopping for clever products online.

1. The Coloring Book That's Filled With Intricate Mandalas Coloring Books for Adults - (Paperback) $8 | Target See On Target If you've finally watched every show and read every book in your house, it's time to break out this adult coloring book. It features 41 intricate edge-to-edge images, and each page is one-sided so you don't have to worry about the colors bleeding through onto the next drawing.

2. The Adult Party Game Where Players Create Hilarious Memes WHAT DO YOU MEME? Adult Party Game $30 | Target See On Target Made for players aged 17 and up, this fun party game has players compete to create the funniest memes. Each box comes with more than 400 cards so that no two games are the same, and there are even expansion packs available for purchase.

3. The Yoga Guide That's Like Having Your Own Personal Instructor The Little Book of Yoga Practices - by Rachel Scott $14 | Target See On Target If your at-home yoga routine has gotten a little old hat, you might want to give this yoga guide a try. The book has everything from one-minute stretches to routines for any time of day, and you can even focus on certain poses that'll target different emotions — like calming stress or giving yourself a boost of energy.

4. A Media Stick That Lets You Stream Hulu, HBO, And More Roku Streaming Stick+ Black $40 | Target See On Target Don't have a smart television? You can still stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other video services when you plug this Roku TV Stick into your television's HDMI port. There are also thousands of other channels and apps you can explore, and you can even download games to play with the whole family.

5. The Tablet Stand That You Can Use While You FaceTime Scosche Magic Mount Magnetic Device Stand $25 | Target See On Wayfair Attach the super-strong clamp onto any flat, durable surface, and you can easily use this tablet stand to record or watch videos, play games, or FaceTime. The stand uses a strong neodymium magnet to secure your device — just attach the accompanying plate to your phone or tablet, then adjust the flexible gooseneck arm to get the best viewing angle.

6. A Camera Lens Kit Designed To Work With Your Smartphone AVODA 10-in-1 Smartphone Lens Kit with Remote Shutter $25 | BH Photo See On BH Photo Brush up on your photo skills with this smartphone camera lens kit. Designed to work with both iPhones and Androids, it comes with a remote shutter and 10 different lenses, including a telephoto, fish eye, wide angle, and macro lens. Just attach the lens you want, then clip onto your phone.

7. The Glasses That Turn Your Smartphone Into A VR Headset Tzumi - Virtual Reality Headset - Black $27 | Best Buy See On Best Buy Engage in some escapism and immerse yourself in a 3-D interactive experience with this virtual reality headset. You can stream VR games and photos directly from your smartphone (it's compatible with most smartphones), and the headset comes with a complimentary game where you can explore a post-apocalyptic city.

8. These Sheet Masks That Cover All The Skin Care Bases Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set $25 | Amazon See On Ulta Host your own spa session almost every night of the week with these sheet masks. The masks are made with eucalyptus fibers and soaked in nourishing essences that address different skin care concerns; they moisturize, soothe irritation, combat breakouts, and smooth uneven texture. Each pack comes with six masks.

9. This Moving Sand Art Board You Can Stare At For Days Sand Landscapes - Moving Sand- Soothing Desk Sensory, Stress, Fidget Toy $13 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com Sometimes you need to zone out, and this moving sand art is definitely good for at least a few hours of mindless entertainment. The frame is filled with sand and water — tilt or spin it to create swirly patterns that are totally unique each time.

10. A Kit That Lets You Brew Your Own Kombucha Right At Home Kombucha Brew Kit $40 | Uncommon Goods See On Uncommon Goods Buying kombucha from the store can get expensive over time, but you can brew your own at home with this kombucha brewing kit. It comes with a gallon-sized glass jar, organic black tea and cane sugar, and SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) — the probiotic blend that turns that tea into kombucha.

11. This Kit That Lets You Make Bath Bombs At Home STMT DIY Bath Bombs $17 | Target See On Target This DIY bath bomb kit comes with enough supplies to make five of your very own relaxing bath bombs. It comes with moisturizing coconut oil, lavender and vanilla essential oils, mica coloring, and even dried flowers. Make them as a gift for a loved one, or use them to pamper yourself on bath night.

12. An Etch A Sketch That'll Remind You Of The Good Old Days Etch A Sketch $14 | Target See On Target Take a trip down memory lane with an Etch A Sketch. Just twist the two knobs to create a drawing (it's more challenging than you'd think), then turn it over and shake a few times when you're ready to erase and start over. This analog gem doesn't require batteries or electricity, and it creates zero mess.

13. The Miniature Cornhole Set You Can Play Indoors Mini Cornhole Board Game $23 | Target See On Target A rainy day or a small backyard (or no backyard) are great reasons to play with this mini cornhole set. Just place a mini bean bag on the catapult, take aim, then launch it to try to get it in the opposing hole. Each set comes with two platforms, eight mini bean bags, and two score-counting pegs.

14. The Tiny Air Hockey Table That Makes It Feel Like You're At The Arcade 22" Air Hockey Mini Table $40 | Wayfair See On Wayfair Love air hockey, but don't exactly have the room for it in your home? Just grab this miniature air hockey table. The battery-operated table has a real air motor and built-in scoreboard, and comes with two sticks, two pucks. The tabletop size is perfect for kids, yet large enough that adults can still enjoy it.

15. This Tabletop Bowling Set Made From Real Wood 2-Piece Tabletop Bowling Game $28 | Wayfair See On Wayfair Miss bowling? Just grab this tabletop bowling set so you can play at home. The game is basically ready to play right out of the box. Just set up the pins and use the adjustable metal chute to aim the ball. Plus, it's made from real wood — not plastic, so it looks like decor when it's not in use.

16. A Kit That Helps You Do Your Own Manicure At Home Kiss False Nails Salon Dip $12 | Target See On Target Can't make it to the salon? Take your nails into your own hands (literally) by opting for this complete dip powder manicure kit instead. It's easy to use (and remove!) and has everything you need to get started.

17. The Crochet Kit That's Perfect For Beginners 4M Easy-To-Do Crochet Kit $32 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com If you're new to crochet, this kit features all the tools you need to get started — even some yarn. It all comes neatly packaged in a convenient package, too. The crochet needles are ergonomically designed to have a comfortable grip, and they're extra-smooth so that they don't snag on yarn.

18. A Candle-Making Kit That Comes With 5 Pounds Of Soy Wax Hearts and Crafts Soy Candle Wax and Wicks for Candle Making $21 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com Most candle making kits don't come with any wax, whereas this one comes with 5 pounds of soy wax and cotton wicks. You can even dye your candles various colors and add your favorite scents to them. Plus, making a candle is a great way to de-stress after a long day.

19. This Makeup Kit That Comes With Over 150 Eyeshadows SHANY Carry All Trunk Makeup Set $40 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com Not only does it come with dozens of shimmer and pastel eyeshadows, but this makeup kit also features various lip glosses, different sponge brushes, and more. Each color is highly pigmented to help them maintain their vibrance on your skin — so go ahead and test out some new looks.

20. A Pack Of Styling Tools That Help You Create Layered Ponytails Conair TopsyTail $5 | Bed Bath and Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond For just $9 you can easily refresh your daily ponytail using these styling tools. They allow you to create layered ponytails, french centipede braids, and more. Plus, they're made without any elastic so that they won't snag on your hair. Go for a braid, a half-up-half-down 'do, or both at the same time.

21. The Record Player That You Can Bring From Room To Room Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player $50 | Bed Bath and Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond Not only is the suitcase design super-chic, but this record player also features a handle on the top that makes it easy to carry around from room to room in between listens. The case also helps keep it protected from dust, and the needle arm is designed to drop softly onto the record so that there's no skipping.

22. A Foot Bath That Vibrates For Added Relaxation Homedics Fb-300-thp Pedicure Spa Footbath With Heat $36 | Jet See On Jet.com When your feet are aching after a long day at work, come home and soak your feet in this relaxing foot bath. The spinning attachment in the middle is great for pedis, and the built-in heater helps keep the water warm. Plus, the bubbles add a jacuzzi-like feel.

23. This Water Painting Board That's Reusable Buddha Board Enso Drawing Board $33 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com Just dip the brush into water, and you'll be able to draw fun designs all over this painting board. Your design slowly disappears as the water evaporates so that you can reuse the board over and over, and each order comes with a brush.

24. A Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Avocado Tree AvoSeedo Bowl $17 | Walmart.com See On Walmart.com Avocados are always super-expensive, so you might as well start growing your own tree with this fun kit. You don't even have to be good at growing plants for it to flourish — just change the water every few weeks, and the kit will do the rest of the work for you.

25. A Wine Bottle Puzzle That's Perfect For Gifting Family Games Inc. Don't Break the Bottle Wine Caddy Puzzle $22 | Bed Bath and Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond Next time you gift a bottle of wine, package it in this wine caddy puzzle. It's a great way to make a classic gift even more fun. It's designed to work with a variety of bottles, including sparkling water bottles. The puzzle is just difficult enough to be fun, yet easy enough that you won't be stumped for the whole night.

26. This Stainless Steel Milk Frother For Homemade Lattes Kitchen Stainless Steel Handheld Battery Operated Electric Coffee Milk Frother with Spoon $16 | Wayfair See On Wayfair Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this milk frother can help you make fancy lattes right from your kitchen. You also get a spoon with your purchase that you can use to mix your cafe-worthy drinks with.

27. This Roll-Out Keyboard That Lets You Play Piano On A Table Sunny & Fun Roll-Up Piano $40 | Bed Bath and Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond Simply roll this foldable keyboard out onto any flat surface, and you'll be able to play the piano — for a fraction of the price that a real piano costs. It's easily portable, so you can take it with you to friends' houses to play. There are even 128 different instrument sounds you can choose from, as well as 30 pre-loaded play-along songs.

28. An Adult Journal That Helps You Calm Down Zen as F*ck by Monica Sweeney $9 | Target See On Target Written with hilarious profanity, positive affirmations, and a ton of cathartic activities, this Zen journal is a must-have the next time you're feeling stressed out.

29. The Paint Set That Even Comes With A Chic Easel Artist Loft Wood Art Box Acrylic Paint Set $51 | Michaels See On Michaels If you're looking for a new rainy day activity, search no further than this painting set. Unlike most sets, this one comes with an easel as well as a stretched canvas. Plus, you also get six acrylic tubes of paint: black, blue, green, red, yellow, and white.

30. A Handheld Console That Lets You Play Pack-Man My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player $40 | Best Buy See On Best Buy When you've finally run out of board games to play, just plug turn this game console on and play the ever-so-classic game of Pac-Man. Since it works as a handheld, you can take it with you while traveling. The game features a colorful screen and only requires four AAA batteries to work. (But you can also charge it via USB.)

31. This Pack Of Velvet Coloring Posters That Helps Time Melt Away S&S Worldwide Fuzzy Velvet Coloring Posters (18-pack) $19 | Staples See on Staples Remember those velvet coloring posters you used to color in elementary school? Now, you can color them in as an adult, all thanks to these fuzzy posters. This pack is an excellent way to help time melt away while you're stuck indoors. The black velvet is super-fine in order to prevent fuzzies, and they're easy enough for young children to also complete.

32. A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Decorate Cakes Cake Decorating Supplies Kit $39 | Target See On Target You might as well get really, really good at baking if you're spending time at home, so why not snag yourself this cake decorating kit? It's great for professionals and beginners alike, and each order comes with various tools to get you started.

34. A Wine Glass Holder You Can Use While Soaking In The Tub 30 Watt® Silicone Wine Glass Holder $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond Just slap this wine glass holder onto the side of your tub or shower wall, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to set your wine glass as you soak. It's designed to easily stick to any flat, shiny, dry surface and it's water- and mild-resistant.

35. This Tool That Helps You Press Flowers For Later Rtree Microwave Flower Press $20 | Amazon see on amazon Made for anyone aged three and up, this flower press makes it easy to dry out your plucked flowers for later. It's a great way to augment your outdoor hikes — and it's lined with fabric and held together with rubber bands. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it's "so easy to use. In just a couple of minutes you have beautiful dried flowers."

36. A Wireless Karaoke Microphone That Works With Your Phone Singing Machine Wireless Karaoke Microphone $40 | Target See On Target Simply connect it to your smartphone using its Bluetooth capability, and this karaoke microphone can help get the party started (no matter where you are). You can also use it as a portable speaker and recharge it with a USB port.

37. The Device That Lets You Cook S'mores Indoors Nostalgia SMM200 Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker $20 | Target See On Target No matter whether you're craving chocolate or a quick taste of the outdoors, this s'mores maker can help. It's completely flameless, so you don't have to worry about an open fire in your home. It's also made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with four roasting forks. The compartments along the bottom are also a convenient place to store marshmallows, graham crackers, and more.

38. A Set Of Puzzle Cubes You'll Take Hours To Solve Roxenda Cube Set (3-Piece Set) $17 | Target See On Target If you've solved your tabletop puzzles thousands of times already, it might be time to give this set of cubes a try. Each order comes with two cubes as well as one pyramid, all of which come with enough tension.

39. The Polymer Clay Starter Kit That Comes With So Many Colors Polyform Polymer Clay Se $18 | Overstock See On Overstock Not only do you get several blocks of non-stick polymer clay with this kit, but the clay is also eco-friendly as well as bright in color. You also get a full set of clay tools to help you sculpt, build, and carve your creations. Plus, each order also includes fun molding tools for small details.