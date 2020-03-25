You probably don't need industrial-strength, pricey rain boot, unless you live somewhere where “monsoon season” is a technical term (in which case, here you go). For the occasional rain boot wearer, an effective, budget pair can see you through soggy weather, and the best cheap rain boots will even keep you dry in style.

Knowing what to look for in a budget pair will help you score some surprisingly nice rain boots. Consider the following:

Material: Rubber rain boots are traditional, durable, and naturally waterproof. PVC, another commonly used material, is lightweight and more affordable, but it's not as long-lasting and is stiffer than rubber, which can make for boots that are harder to get on.

Rubber rain boots are traditional, durable, and naturally waterproof. PVC, another commonly used material, is lightweight and more affordable, but it's not as long-lasting and is stiffer than rubber, which can make for boots that are harder to get on. Soles: A sturdy sole that can provide stable footing on slippery surfaces is a must. Your best bet is a thick, waterproof lug sole that's cut with deep grooves for grip. You might also see a calendared boot sole, which is rubber that has been run through a roller and imprinted with an anti-slip design on one side (although not as deeply as a lug sole). If you're torn between the two, a lug sole is more likely to give you better traction. It might also be a more versatile choice for people who get snow.

A sturdy sole that can provide stable footing on slippery surfaces is a must. Your best bet is a thick, waterproof lug sole that's cut with deep grooves for grip. You might also see a calendared boot sole, which is rubber that has been run through a roller and imprinted with an anti-slip design on one side (although not as deeply as a lug sole). If you're torn between the two, a lug sole is more likely to give you better traction. It might also be a more versatile choice for people who get snow. Bonus features: Some nice-to-have additions to look for include a warm lining or cushioned insole that can make budget boots feel so much nicer. Goring, pull-on straps, or zippers are great for people looking to avoid the mundane yet maddening challenge of getting into and out of a rain boot without breaking a sweat.

There are some astonishingly cute rain boot finds below, including artisan patterns and adorable rubber bows that channel Kate Spade or Ferragamo without the designer price. There are also some more practical options, like glossy Wellingtons and iconic duck boots. With the exception of one accessibly priced “splurge,” all of these options cost approximately $35 or less (depending on size).

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

1. A Tall Rain Boot That's A Budget-Friendly Hunter Dupe DKSUKO Wellington Boots $34 | Amazon See On Amazon With waterproof PVC and a lightweight bonded cotton lining, these Tall Wellington boots keep you dry in classic British style without the heritage price tag. They have thick rubber lug soles for traction on slippery surfaces, and the tall shaft, which provides extra coverage, can make them a worthy option for even the sloppiest conditions. The matte finish helps minimize the appearance of scuffs but if your heart is set on a shiny finish, it also comes in gloss. Several shoppers noted they're great boots for the price. "Super cute, got lots of compliments and comfortable to wear all day," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 - 10

Available colors: 5, including black, yellow, and pink

2. Some Short, Waterproof Chelsea Boots For Versatile Wear Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of versatile PVC Chelsea rain boots are a great pick because their unassuming style looks almost identical to the traditional leather Chelsea boots. As a result, these aren't just a rain boot but also a shoe you might wear even when conditions are dry. They're easy to pull on thanks to a discreet tab and the elastic ankle gore. One shopper bragged that they were an "Awesome inexpensive but expensive looking rain boot," while another reviewer declared that their pair survived the Scottish highlands beautifully. Available sizes: 4.5 - 12

Available colors: 13, including yellow, teal, and burgundy

3. These Adorable Rubber Boots In Original Prints By Local Artists LONECONE Patterned Tall Rain Boots $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute rain boots brighten up cloudy days with 12 original prints designed by artists in the brand's hometown of Boise, Idaho. They're also available in wide calf sizes, which can sometimes be hard to find. Their one-piece design helps prevent split seams, and the boots have a moderate lug sole made of rubber for grip. The upper material isn't listed, but one shopper raved: "I love these! [...] They have been super comfortable and easy to slip off and on when needing to get in and out in a hurry." Available sizes: 5 - 11

Available colors: 12 patterns, including Dalmatians, bumble bees, and sloths

4. These Fabulous Glitter Ombre Wellies KomForme Knee High Glitter Rain Boots $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These colorful rain boots, which come in an eye-catching glitter ombre, pack loads of style for a great under-the-radar "Amazon find" that shoppers rave about. Made with PVC and featuring a sturdy lug sole, these boots could be the statement piece you need. "Comfy and crazy adorable!" one reviewer gushed. Another shopper declared "I am obsessed with these sparkly boots!" They stand up to more than just a drizzle, according to a reviewer who also noted "They do great in rain and snow. The treads are pretty big so they really grab in the mud but also do as well as to be expected on slick surfaces." Available sizes: 5 - 10

Available colors: 13, including gradient green and matte purple

5. Some Sophisticated Herringbone Rain Boots With An Adjustable Calf For Comfort Brown Oak Rebecca Rain Boots $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality pair of stylish rain boots, in natural rubber with a dressed-up print, offers something chic and a bit more unexpected than black (although they're also available in standard black if that's your preference). The rubber lug soles also provide welcome traction on slippery streets. A few reviewers found that these boots ran slightly large, but there's an adjustable buckle on the calf for a comfortable fit that layers well over skirts or pants. "The color is great, very neutral and will go with lots of things. Very pleased with the quality and price," one shopper praised. Available sizes: 6 - 11

Available colors: 4 patterns, including white herringbone and navy floral

6. These Sherpa-Lined Duck Boots With A Zipper DKSUKO Waterproof Zippered Duck Boots $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These rugged duck boots made with PVC are another classic and wearable pick you'll likely turn to for more than just a downpour. These feature functional front laces for an adjustable fit, while the zipper lets you get in and out with ease. The best thing of all, though, might be their cozy sherpa lining. They have a rubber sole, with a bit of a tread for grip, though not as much traction as a lug sole. That said, shoppers loved these boots for keeping their feet warm and dry. One shopper commented that they were good for walking around in both rain and snow, remarking "I’m surprised with their quality for the price; definitely would buy again." Available sizes: 6 - 11

Available colors: Brown, blue, or black

7. A Pair Of Chic Quilted Mid-Calf Rain Boots Litfun Mid Calf Rain Boots $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These on-trend rubber rain boots have a designer look but come at a ready-to-wear price. Available in several neutral colors, the boots have quilted details that bring to mind a classic Chanel bag — which belies their practical details, like the durable, nonslip lug sole and discreet pull tab on the back. One shopper was thrilled to report: "I was overjoyed with these boots. They were much better quality than I expected for the price. They’re sturdy, cute and comfortable." There's a removable insole and several reviews commented that the boots were just roomy enough. Available sizes: 5 - 9

Available colors: 4, including black and gray

8. These Casual Rain Boots That Look Like Sneakers DKSUKO High Top Rain Shoes $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A sneaker rain boot is a casual, wearable, and lightweight solution for wet weather that's more of a drizzle than downpour. They're made from waterproof PVC with a light bonded cotton lining and a removable insole. Although these don't feature a rugged lug sole, they do have anti-slip, textured rubber bottoms. "The toe area is roomy and comfortable without looking clunky. I use these shoes for early morning walks with the dogs through grass and they have proven completely waterproof so far. Extremely comfortable, with no pressure, pinching or rubbing anywhere," one shopper shared. Available sizes: 6 - 11

Available colors: 4, including black and yellow

9. Some Whimsical Rain Boots With Bows YOOEEN Short Rain Boots $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute budget rain boots, which are total Kate Spade dupes, make a playful addition to your footwear line-up. These pretty little things are made with a one-piece design from natural rubber and are extremely flexible, but they have a sturdy, anti-slip EVA sole with hardy lug-cut traction, too. There's a soft breathable cotton lining to help absorb sweat to keep you dry and comfortable. As one reviewer summed up, "I wanted something that was practical, functional but still cute enough to slip on with my work outfits and this is exactly that." (There's also a super-cool futuristic sneaker style.) Available sizes: 5 - 11.5

Available colors: Beige, black, and navy blue

10. Worth The Splurge: A Fierce Pair Of High Heeled Rain Boots LONDON FOG Prite Heeled Rain Boot $50 | Amazon See On Amazon While admittedly a more expensive pair, these London Fog high heeled rain boots were too cute not to include — and their price point is still pretty reasonable for such a nice shoe. The only downside is that they are available in a limited number of sizes, but reviewers noted that you're in luck if you manage to score a pair. "These boots are actually cute enough to be worn even when it isn't raining. I love them," one shopper commented. They have a lightly cushioned insole, goring and a pull-on tab for an easy on and off, and while the upper material isn't specified, it has a chic, metropolitan look. The chunky, 3-inch block heel has a rubber lug sole and is easy to walk in (and that extra traction is especially nice with the height). Available sizes: 8 - 11

Available colors: Black