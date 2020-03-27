Dining chairs should be comfortable and inviting for family and friends to gather around the table. The best dining chair cushions make those seats an even better place to sit while also preserving your chairs. With several sets, cushions even make it easy to switch up your home's look.

Some people prefer dining seat cushions to padded chairs because they're easier to clean. If you live with messy eaters, definitely consider one of the machine-washable picks over those you can only spot clean.

Many seat cushions stay put with ties that secure to the chair along with nonslip bottoms that are sturdy enough to grip the chair's seat; others only have nonslip bottoms without ties. Ties or no ties, the decision largely comes down to decorating taste, but for squirmy guests, the ties add a little extra security.

Most cushions are at least a couple inches thick for comfort and many are tufted for an even fluffier look and feel. You'll find a few that are thinner, and thus less conspicuous.

No matter which cushion you choose, be sure to measure your chairs first. I've listed each pick's dimensions to help make sure it fits your chairs before buying.

Keep reading for the 10 best dining chair cushions, plus a washable seat cover that could save you from reupholstering your dining chairs.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Memory Foam Dining Chair Cushions With Ties Ellington Home Non Slip Memory Foam Seat Cushion (Set Of 2) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These memory foam chair cushions make any chair comfortable to sit in. The textured surface of each plush cushion is embossed for an attractive look and soft cover. With a nonskid underside and ties, they also stay put where they're placed. Choose from six colors including sage, taupe, and brown. However, you should note that these cushions are spot clean only. Dimensions: 16 by 15 by 3 inches

2. Over-Stuffed Dining Chair Cushions Klear Vu Tyson Non-Slip Overstuffed Dining Chair Cushion (Set Of 4) $60 | Amazon See on Amazon These overstuffed dining chair cushions have a strong grip backing that stays in place without the need for ties. The fabric is tufted and durable with Cloudfill stuffing for a very full-looking cushion. One reviewer wrote, "Absolutely shocked at how well these stay on my wooden chairs without ties! They don't budge! Nice quality." Choose from five colors, including green, chocolate, and navy. The manufacturer suggests spot cleaning these, and reviewers do confirm they easily clean with a damp cloth or sponge. Dimensions: 15 by 15 by 3 inches

3. Budget-Friendly Dining Chair Cushions Sweet Home Collection Cushion Memory Foam Chair Pads (set of 6) $42 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 1,200 reviews, shoppers love these highly rated memory foam chair pads for their comfort, value, and easy maintenance. The machine-washable cushions have skid-proof backing that won't budge even without ties, and they're available in 28 colors, including linen, eggplant, and blush. Plus, they're a best-seller. Dimensions: 16 by 16 by 2 inches

4. Style-Forward Cushions In Several Prints Barnett Home Decor Ticking Stripe Black Dining Chair Pad with Ties $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These cotton dining chair cushions come in standard and extra-large sizes to truly fit almost any chair. With 28 colors and patterns to choose from, including a pear green, a few buffalo plaids, and a shell print, these tufted cushions will meld well with your home's style. Each reversible, machine-washable cushion is filled with latex foam that lasts for years without going flat. The only catch to this reversible cushion is that you might need to purchase a separate gripping liner or rely on the ties to keep the cushions in place. This woman-owned and family-operated company uses "lock-stitched seams and triple-stitched ties" for superior durability. Reviewers are impressed by the quality, and one shopper commented, "These cushions are beautifully made and absolutely perfect. I am purchasing another 2 just to have incase anything happens or I need to replace the ones I have. They are quality comfort style and perfect." Dimensions: 15 by 17 by 2.5 inches (Standard); 16.5 by 18 by 2.5 inches (Extra Large)

5. Budget-Friendly Dining Chair Cushions In Fun Prints COTTON CRAFT Dining Chair Cushion With Ties (Set Of 4) $43 | Amazon See on Amazon These multicolored, striped dining cushions will suit many different decor styles and comes in a value pack of four. The cotton covers are tufted with a polyester filling and ties for securing to chairs. One reviewer wrote, "These cushions are so nice and the price of about $11 each is unreal! The ones I see in the stores that are as nice as these are much more expensive. The colors are beautiful and the cushions are very comfortable." Just note that these are spot clean only, but if the multicolored stripe doesn't do it for you these also come in navy, burgundy, or grey, buffalo plaids and a few heather chambrays in beige, blue, and gray. Dimensions: 17.5 by 17.5 by 2 inches

6.A Set Of Indoor-Outdoor Dining Chair Cushions Pillow Perfect Indoor/Outdoor Dining Seat Cushion (set of 2) $46 | Amazon See on Amazon For a versatile investment, this two-pack of hand-crafted indoor/outdoor cushions will carry you through all four seasons. The thick cushions are tufted and can withstand weather and sunlight without fading. These highly-rated cushions with back ties are available in 18 colors and patterns, including florals, stripes, and paisley. Reviewers love the vibrant colors of these plush pillows. Just note these are spot clean only. Dimensions: 19 by 18.5 by 5 inches

7. Cushy Memory Foam Chenille Dining Cushions Arlee Delano Chair Nonslip Memory Foam Dining Seat Cushion (set of 2) $34 | Amazon See on Amazon These memory foam seat cushions reduce pressure on backs and hips, and their brown chenille covers are really soft. Skid-resistant backing keeps them in place, and the cushions are full, thick, and tufted. The stuffing is made from "repurposed plastic fiber," and this family-owned company is also focused on other eco-friendly manufacturing practices. For a high-quality cushion, luxuriously textured cushion, look no further; just note, this pick is spot clean only. Dimensions: 16 by 16 by 3 inches

8. Round Indoor-Outdoor Dining Cushions Greendale Home Fashions Round Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Chair Cushion (set of 2) $28 | Amazon See on Amazon These round dining seat cushions with overstuffed construction are comfortable, plush, and can be used indoors or outdoors. The covers are made from UV-resistant material that also resists stains, fading, and water. The cushion filling is made with 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles. One reviewer commented "Literally couldn't believe how great these were when they showed up. They are SO SOFT AND CUSHIONY!" Choose from 40 vivid colors and patterns, including vibrant florals, and classic solids like red, stone, and sunbeam. However, while it's not clear how the manufacturer intends for users or even how reviewers wash these, one customer wrote: "Perfect color..nice material..just a stiff cushion...not soft by no means. wipes clean easily" Dimensions: 15 by 15 by 4 inches

9. A Round Memory Foam Dining Cushion Sigmat Memory Foam Anti-Slip Round Dining Chair Cushion $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's a round seat cushion without ties that doesn't budge thanks to nonslip backing. The cover, available in four classic colors like camel, coffee, gray, and navy, is machine-washable and wraps around a soft memory foam pad. One reviewer commented, "This is a great little cushion. Better than any others I have tried." Dimensions: 15.1 by 4.3 by 3.3 inches