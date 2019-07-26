Whether traveling by car, using a wheelchair, or working hard from your office, everyone deserves comfort — but it's not just about the seat's texture. Excess warmth can be just as unpleasant as a hard surface. Luckily, the best cooling seat cushions can provide some relief, both in terms of support and temperature-control.

That said, a little bit of research is in order before you make your decision. For starters, it's important to know that there are quite a few options to choose from as far as materials are concerned. Some cushions are comprised of gel or memory foam that is specially constructed to pull heat away from the body, while others feature a full-on built-in cooling system.

If you're prone to back or hip pain, you may also want to choose an option that offers spine support, orthopedic cut-outs, or posture improvement; you'll also want to consider whether or not you want a model that has just a seat cushion, or a seat and a back. Keep in mind that, while they do offer more support, seat cushions that come with a back may be more difficult to transport from one place to another.

While choosing the best cooling seat cushion for you is largely a matter of personal preference, these options have a little something for everyone — especially those who tend to overheat.

1. The Best Gel Seat Cushion ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $35 | Amazon See On Amazon ComfiLife's gel seat cushion is not only cooling, but the cut-out shape also aims to reduce pressure on the tailbone. Made from a combination of memory foam and a cooling gel-top layer, this seat cushion promotes healthy sitting, which leads to an overall improvement in posture. It also has a removable and breathable velour cover, which you can throw in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Pair that with the nearly 4,000 five-star reviews and affordable price tag, and it's no wonder it's a top contender. Reviewers say: "I am 110 percent happy I went with the gel! I can see how this type of cushion would get warm, [especially] the longer you sit, so the gel is great to keep things cool and comfortable."

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Seat Cushion Kool Kooshion Ventilated Seat Cushion $15 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than $20, Kool Kooshion's full-size seat cover is an extremely affordable option — especially for those who want a cooling aspect. The ventilated nylon design keeps air flowing for maximum comfort. It's available in three sizes and five colors, and the interior features coil springs for support and cushioning. This one is also surprisingly lightweight and has a built-in elastic band that attaches to most office or car seats. Reviewers have reported that, while it tends to wear out faster than some other options, it's a quick, affordable fix for a hard chair, and it won't leave you sweating, either. Reviewers say: "I have used these on both the leather and the cloth seats and they do a great job of getting me the ventilation that I need during the hot weather."

3. The Best Orthopedic Seat Cushion Option Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion/Back Cushion Combo $47 | Amazon See On Amazon The strategically placed ventilation holes in Everlasting Comfort's seat and back cushion combo will help to keep you both cool and comfortable through long periods of sitting. This two-piece gel-infused cushion set aims to relieve unwanted pressure on any chair, but it's an especially great option for someone who uses a wheelchair on a daily basis — especially thanks to the coccyx cut-out. Since they're not connected, they're also much easier to adjust and transport, and they each come with their own machine-washable cover. Reviewers say: "I have been in immense pain while sitting just about anywhere with a recent hamstring tendon/sciatic injury. This has been a huge help! I can actually sit comfortably in my chair at work with minimal pain and I can easily transport the cushions in my car or to my home office."

4. The Best Portable Seat Pad Vive Gel Seat Pad Cushion $37 | Amazon See On Amazon With the Vive gel seat cushion, it's more about what isn't there. Instead of dense foam or bulky cushioning, this pick utilizes an open-cell, medical-grade gel seat that relieves pressure while allowing for optimal airflow. Thanks to that and the non-slip PVC cover, it's also extremely lightweight, so it's the best option for travel or for transporting your seat cushion from one chair to another. It even has a convenient handle on the cover for comfortable carrying and can be folded up to fit in tight spaces. Reviewers say: "Very portable and love the handle on it. It's extremely comfortable and provides the padding I need." Another writes, "The soft silicone cushion and its grey fabric sleeve are porous, which essentially eliminates a hot, sweaty experience."