Bustle

The 5 Best Cooling Seat Cushions

By Nina Bradley
Amazon

Whether traveling by car, using a wheelchair, or working hard from your office, everyone deserves comfort — but it's not just about the seat's texture. Excess warmth can be just as unpleasant as a hard surface. Luckily, the best cooling seat cushions can provide some relief, both in terms of support and temperature-control.

That said, a little bit of research is in order before you make your decision. For starters, it's important to know that there are quite a few options to choose from as far as materials are concerned. Some cushions are comprised of gel or memory foam that is specially constructed to pull heat away from the body, while others feature a full-on built-in cooling system.

If you're prone to back or hip pain, you may also want to choose an option that offers spine support, orthopedic cut-outs, or posture improvement; you'll also want to consider whether or not you want a model that has just a seat cushion, or a seat and a back. Keep in mind that, while they do offer more support, seat cushions that come with a back may be more difficult to transport from one place to another.

While choosing the best cooling seat cushion for you is largely a matter of personal preference, these options have a little something for everyone — especially those who tend to overheat.