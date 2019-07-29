Lighting is a key element when it comes to eliciting a certain mood, and string lights are especially great for cozy, whimsical, industrial, or festive spaces. The best indoor string lights (also known as fairy lights) will largely depend on the type of aesthetic you're going for; bulb size, type, color, and warmth are mostly a matter of preference. Still, there are a few important factors that'll help you narrow down your options.

First, the difference between indoor lights and outdoor lights really only matters if you're planning on using them outdoors. For the yard, you'll need something waterproof and weatherproof, but for inside, those features are a convenience — not a necessity. Feel free to decorate with either one inside the home, the exception being solar outdoor lights; when used inside, these likely won't get enough sunlight to power themselves.

It's also extremely important to note the length of the strand and the amount of lights you're getting for the cost. A $12 price tag might initially seem like a good deal — until you realize the strand is 10 feet long and has barely any bulbs. Measure out your space or potential hanging area before you start shopping. String lights can't be cut without damaging the wiring, and most can't be combined end-to-end on the same strand.

Finally, consider the power source. Your standard string lights are likely going to have a plug for an AC wall outlet. The more technologically advanced ones may offer a USB plug instead, which allows you to use an AC outlet alongside a charging block, but can also be powered via a laptop or power bank. Last but not least, some options run off batteries or — even better — rechargeable batteries, so you're not limited by outlet proximity when decorating. (Since the power source is one of the most important factors for shoppers, the best string lights on this list are largely organized using that criteria.)

1. The Overall Best String Lights For Indoors myCozyLite Extendable Fairy Lights $22 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why myCozyLite string lights are the best overall pick, the first being that they're extendable. This means that you can plug one strand into the next to connect up to 10 strands on a single power source — it's a feature that very few string lights offer. Also unlike other options, this pick comes with a remote control that you can use to set automatic timers, dim or brighten, and choose between eight modes, including waves, twinkle, and flash. It also comes with twist ties, a low-voltage transformer, and a waterproof design that can be used inside or out. Purchase extension strings for just $13 each. Length: 49 feet Amount of lights: 100 LEDs Power source: AC outlet plug Color options: warm white

2. The Most Budget-Friendly Fairy Lights TaoTronics LED String Lights $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though thousands of reviewers can't stop raving about the quality, TaoTronics string lights are one of the most affordable options. At $12 per each 33-foot strand, you can cover a significant amount of square-footage on a budget. These lights also offer a 5-foot adapter cable, a waterproof design, and a thin, flexible copper wire that easy bends around fixtures and tucks into corners. Length: 33 feet Amount of lights: 100 LEDs Power source: AC outlet plug Color options: warm white

3. The Best Globe String Lights LAMPAT Globe String Lights $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Globe lights are an alternative to small fairy lights, and they give a retro, industrial feel to your space. With thousands of reviews, LAMPAT globe string lights are the highest-rated option in this category. They offer end-to-end connections so you can attach up to three strands at once, and they're weather-proof for use in your sunroom, entryway, or patio. (They do get warmer than LEDs, but reviewers say "they are still cool enough to touch" after a few hours of use.) Length: 25 feet Amount of lights: 25 bulbs Power source: AC outlet plug Color options: white

4. The Best Curtain String Lights Twinkle Star LED Curtain $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than a single strand, curtain lights create a waterfall effect. They're great for windows, pergolas, bed frames, and anywhere you want a so-called "wall" of lights. The Twinkle Star LED curtain is easily the most popular option in this category. It features eight different lighting modes for various effects and can be used inside or out. Length: 6.6 feet by 9.8 feet Amount of lights: 300 LEDs Power source: AC outlet plug Color options: warm white

5. The Best USB String Lights 12APM Starry USB String Lights $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for more versatile ways to power your string lights, these 12APM starry string lights utilize a USB plug instead of an AC adapter. As a result, you can plug them into your laptop, phone charger, or power bank. They're also waterproof and available in various different lengths, designs, and colors (including curtains in both warm white and cold white.) Length: 33 feet Amount of lights: 200 LEDs Power source: USB plug Color options: warm white or cold white

6. The Best Color-Changing String Lights Omika Color-Changing String Lights $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Personalize every aspect of your mood lighting with these Omika color-changing string lights. The included remote control allows you to choose between 16 different shades, as well as the time, speed, and effect pattern (meaning you can pick one color, or cycle through all of them). They're also flexible, water-resistant, and coated in a soft plastic to prevent tangling. Length: 66 feet Amount of lights: 200 LEDs Power source: AC outlet plug Color options: red, orange, light orange, dark yellow, light yellow, green, light green, light blue, blue, dark blue, indigo, navy, purple, magenta, and pink

7. The Best Battery-Operated String Lights ZOUTOG Battery Operated String Lights $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For spaces or events with minimal access to outlets, ZOUTOG battery-operated string lights allow you to decorate without limitation. They run on three AA batteries and come with small, opaque LED globes (or light-up clothespins specifically for hanging pictures). The included remote lets you control the modes, brightness, and time functions. Length: 33 feet Amount of lights: 100 LEDs Power source: AA batteries Color options: warm white

8. The Best Rechargeable String Lights SanGlory Rechargeable String Lights (Pack of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With SanGlory rechargeable string lights, you won't be limited by outlet proximity, but you also won't have to waste money on battery replacements. This set comes with two LED strands, each with their own USB-rechargeable power pack that lasts up to 14 hours when fully charged. The silver strand is flexible and easy to secure, and each one offers four different modes: slow glow, fast flash, slow flash, and constant. Length: 9.8 feet Amount of lights: 30 LEDs Power source: USB-rechargeable battery Color options: warm white

9. The Most Popular String Lights In Different Shapes WSgift Turtle LED Fairy Lights $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For those looking to extend a theme, WSgift LED fairy lights come in various colors and shapes. They're also weatherproof and feature a remote control so you can choose between eight different modes — that way, you don't have to worry about moisture or switches. Note that some designs are AA-battery operated, while others utilize a USB port. Length: 13 feet Amount of lights: 40 LEDs Power source: AA batteries or USB port Color options: green turtles, yellow and blue dragonflies, yellow bees, green cacti, pink flamingos, pastel hummingbirds, or yellow pineapples