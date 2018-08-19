If asked which ten items I'd want to have with me if marooned on a deserted island, three of the ten would probably be essential oils. I have a diffuser going in my apartment 24/7, my collection has outgrown its home three times now, and my boyfriend affectionately refers to me as "The Witch Doctor" whenever I whip one out of my purse. Needless to say, I'm a huge believer in the healing benefits of the best organic essential oils, but I'm also hyper-aware of the dangers associated with poor-quality ones.

Words like "natural" and "organic" get tossed around constantly in regards to beauty, food, and health products — but the truth is that these words don't mean much of anything right now. In America, there is no certified definition of the word "natural" when used on branding labels and ingredient lists, so companies can make these claims as often as they want with little repercussions.

When shopping for quality essential oils, however, purity becomes even more of an issue. That's because essential oils are concentrated essences of the plant, so when harmful chemicals or pesticides are used in their making, those become concentrated, too — and given that you're breathing them in, applying them to your skin, or ingesting them, this totally defeats the purpose of your alternative health practices.

A good place to start is with the USDA-Certified Organic stamp, which means that the company uses only safe, approved processes and materials while creating their product. It's also important to look out for additives, fillers, and carrier oils, which not only compromise the purity, but could also mean that you're paying $15 a bottle for something that's mostly coconut oil.

All of the oils listed here meet strict standards to ensure that you're getting a good-quality product without harmful chemicals or fillers. Most are USDA-certified organic, and some are even better. I've also broken them down into two categories: individual oils for specific purposes, and the best essential oil sets. That way, you can find exactly what you're looking for when it comes to your aromatherapy, health, and DIY needs — all without compromising on quality.

2 To Induce Sleep And Relaxation Plant Therapy Lavender Essential Oil $11 Amazon Buy Now You can find lavender in just about everything right now, including bath bombs, soaps, aromatherapy masks, and candles. It's all thanks to its impact on the nervous system — namely how it induces a parasympathetic response, which is another term for a state of rest and relaxation. When inhaled, it's thought to interact with the amygdala and hippocampus to boost your mood and ease anxiety. Plant Therapy lavender essential oil is pure, undiluted, and therapy-grade in addition being USDA-certified organic. It's great for use right before bedtime, and reviewers say that a few drops in the bath work wonders when it comes to "[relaxation] and [easing] sore muscles."

3 For DIY Soaps And Beauty Products US Organic Pure Bergamot Essential Oil $17 Amazon Buy Now Defined as the hybrid of a sour orange and a lemon, Bergamot is a fruit used for its essential oil, and it's really common in perfumes and beauty products thanks to its sweet, citrusy smell. Since it's also antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and capable of improving your mood, this oil is an awesome pick if you make your own homemade soaps, deodorants, and cosmetics. It's also effective in balms and chapsticks, as it can heal wounds. Made with only pure, cold-pressed Bergamot, this Bergamot essential oil is USDA-certified and comes in a tinted glass bottle with a dropper for simple, precise use. Reviewers say it "smells amazing," so much so that you can "wear this oil as a perfume right out of the bottle."

5 To Tackle Mold, Fungi, Bacteria, And Odors Aetos Organic Tea Tree Oil $17 Amazon Buy Now Tea tree oil is a really power anti-fungal and anti-microbial, which is why it's common in foot scrubs, natural toothpastes, and cleaning products. It can also destroy odor-causing germs and help to treat infections, so it's a good option for your diffuser come flu season. Aetos organic tea tree oil is certified non-GMO as well as therapeutic-grade, so its safe for skin application alongside a carrier oil. You can also use it to ease insect bites, tackle acne, get rid of lice, and keep your home clean and bacteria-free. One reviewer writes, "Three days ago I applied this Aetos essential oil to a stubborn case of Athlete's foot and it is practically gone."

The Best Organic Essential Oil Sets: