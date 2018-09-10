The 10 Best Sheet Masks on Walmart.com For Every Skin Type
It's safe to say that sheet masks have become a staple in most of our skin care routines. You may have thought they were going to be a passing fad (like I did), but the proof is in the results — sheet masks work. The best sheet masks are instant treatments that leave your skin looking and feeling pampered. But with all of the options out there, finding the right one can be overwhelming. Luckily, shopping for sheet masks at Walmart.com can make it less so.
Like with anything related to skin care, I recommend looking by skin type. The perfect sheet mask for your skin type will likely give you better results than the mask that just happens to be popular at the moment (even though I totally want to try glitter sheet masks, too!). If you have dry skin, try this rubber sheet mask with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for major hydration. Have acne-prone skin? This clarifying acne mask can fight breakouts before they start. For more of the best sheet masks on Walmart.com, read on — and happy masking!
Soothe Red, Irritated Skin With This Calming Cucumber Mask
FOUND SENSITIVE Cucumber Sheet Mask
$3
Whether you were born with sensitive skin or are simply experiencing temporary irritation, a calming mask like this one with cucumber extract and aloe is a saving grace.
If You Have Acne-Prone Skin, You Have To Try This Blemish-Fighting Mask
Grace & Stella Acne Facial Sheet Masks — 6 Masks
$13
If you've tried every acne wash, treatment, and peel, this blemish-fighting mask could be the next must-have in your line of defense against breakouts. Thanks to witch hazel, lactic acid from fermented soy, and naturally found Oleanolic acid, this mask gently exfoliates the pore-clogging dead skin and germs that cause breakouts.
This Vitamin C-Packed Mask Lightens Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation
Rael Vita Bright Face Mask With Vitamin C - 5 Sheets
$13
As someone who deals with hyperpigmentation, I'm always looking for brightening treatments. With a major dose of vitamin C and fruit extracts, this natural bamboo yarn mask helps correct sun damage, dark spots, and uneven skin tone.
Dull Skin? Get Rid Of Dead Skin With This Exfoliating Sheet Mask
Leaders Insolution Daily Wonders Break Up with Your Ex-Skin Cells
$4
If you go too long without proper exfoliation, dead skin cells can build up and cause your complexion to dull. Since we all want glowing skin, dull skin calls for a mask like this one with witch hazel and alpine willow to remove the dead skin cells and replenish your glow.
This Vitamin E-Packed Mask Is An Instant Vacation For Your Skin
Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask
$5
You can't beat the nourishing properties of coconut to instantly soothe irritated skin and relieve redness. This mask is also packed with vitamin E to activate skin-calming properties — especially for sun damaged skin.
Restore Skin's Bounce With This Luxe 24 K Gold Sheet Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 24K Gold Intense Wrinkle Sheet Mask - 6 Masks
$68
Even since the days of Cleopatra, gold has been used to firm and calm skin while providing an instant radiant glow. But if that's not enough to get you to try it, this mask is also soaked in a solution of 18 neuropeptides and peptides and Hyaluronic Acid to help restore and hydrate skin.
Amp Up Your Glow With This Brightening Renewal Mask
Leaders Cosmetics Vita Brightening Renewal Mask
$3
Everybody wants that year-round glow, and the number one way to achieve it is with a boost of vitamin C. This cotton sheet mask is soaked in a rich vitamin C serum to give your skin a brightening energy boost.
Give Tired Eyes A Break With This Nighttime Eye Mask
Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Jelly Eye Sheet Face Mask
$3
The day can take a lot out of you, and tired, puffy eyes are giveaway that you need to wind down and relax. This cooling jelly mask with seaweed extract is made to restore and lock in nourishing ingredients to leave your skin feeling fresh and replenished before bed, when your skin is most receptive to treatments.
If You Have Dry, Dehydrated Skin, This Rubber Sheet Mask Is Worth A Try
[ Dr.Jart+ ] Rubber Love Mask Hydration Lover
$12
If your moisturizer isn't enough to banish dry skin, this cooling and hydrating two-step mask might be the perfect solution. Botanical proteins, seaweed, and vitamin C provide moisture and improve water retention while the rubber mask made with algae seals in the solution to make sure everything soaks in.
This Charcoal Sheet Mask Purifies And Detoxifies
Burt's Bees Detoxifying Charcoal Sheet Mask
$3
Charcoal is known to be a master detoxifier that acts like a magnet to draw impurities, dirt, and grime out of your skin. Combined with honey and glycerin, it softens and locks in moisture while nourishing your skin.
