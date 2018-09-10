The 10 Best Sheet Masks on Walmart.com For Every Skin Type

It's safe to say that sheet masks have become a staple in most of our skin care routines. You may have thought they were going to be a passing fad (like I did), but the proof is in the results — sheet masks work. The best sheet masks are instant treatments that leave your skin looking and feeling pampered. But with all of the options out there, finding the right one can be overwhelming. Luckily, shopping for sheet masks at Walmart.com can make it less so.

Like with anything related to skin care, I recommend looking by skin type. The perfect sheet mask for your skin type will likely give you better results than the mask that just happens to be popular at the moment (even though I totally want to try glitter sheet masks, too!). If you have dry skin, try this rubber sheet mask with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for major hydration. Have acne-prone skin? This clarifying acne mask can fight breakouts before they start. For more of the best sheet masks on Walmart.com, read on — and happy masking!

Soothe Red, Irritated Skin With This Calming Cucumber Mask

FOUND SENSITIVE Cucumber Sheet Mask $3 Walmart Whether you were born with sensitive skin or are simply experiencing temporary irritation, a calming mask like this one with cucumber extract and aloe is a saving grace. Shop Now

If You Have Acne-Prone Skin, You Have To Try This Blemish-Fighting Mask

This Vitamin C-Packed Mask Lightens Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation

Dull Skin? Get Rid Of Dead Skin With This Exfoliating Sheet Mask

Leaders Insolution Daily Wonders Break Up with Your Ex-Skin Cells $4 Walmart If you go too long without proper exfoliation, dead skin cells can build up and cause your complexion to dull. Since we all want glowing skin, dull skin calls for a mask like this one with witch hazel and alpine willow to remove the dead skin cells and replenish your glow. Shop Now

This Vitamin E-Packed Mask Is An Instant Vacation For Your Skin

Restore Skin's Bounce With This Luxe 24 K Gold Sheet Mask

Amp Up Your Glow With This Brightening Renewal Mask

Leaders Cosmetics Vita Brightening Renewal Mask $3 Everybody wants that year-round glow, and the number one way to achieve it is with a boost of vitamin C. This cotton sheet mask is soaked in a rich vitamin C serum to give your skin a brightening energy boost. Shop Now

Give Tired Eyes A Break With This Nighttime Eye Mask

Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Jelly Eye Sheet Face Mask $3 Walmart The day can take a lot out of you, and tired, puffy eyes are giveaway that you need to wind down and relax. This cooling jelly mask with seaweed extract is made to restore and lock in nourishing ingredients to leave your skin feeling fresh and replenished before bed, when your skin is most receptive to treatments. Shop Now

If You Have Dry, Dehydrated Skin, This Rubber Sheet Mask Is Worth A Try

[ Dr.Jart+ ] Rubber Love Mask Hydration Lover $12 Walmart If your moisturizer isn't enough to banish dry skin, this cooling and hydrating two-step mask might be the perfect solution. Botanical proteins, seaweed, and vitamin C provide moisture and improve water retention while the rubber mask made with algae seals in the solution to make sure everything soaks in. Shop Now

This Charcoal Sheet Mask Purifies And Detoxifies

Burt's Bees Detoxifying Charcoal Sheet Mask $3 Walmart Charcoal is known to be a master detoxifier that acts like a magnet to draw impurities, dirt, and grime out of your skin. Combined with honey and glycerin, it softens and locks in moisture while nourishing your skin. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.