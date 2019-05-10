The thread count, which refers to the number of threads woven together in a sheet, has long been held up as a measure of the quality of a set of linens. But, hear me out, that number shouldn't singularly influence which sheets you buy. That's because manufacturers can (and often do) inflate their sheets' thread counts by twisting fibers together and then tallying those fibers individually. And, factors like the material of the sheets and how the fibers are woven together are equally important in determining how soft your sheets are. If you're shopping for the best high-thread-count sheets, you'll want to look at more than just the thread count to ensure you end up with the softest, highest-quality sheets.

As you scroll through this roundup, you'll see that all of these options boast 400-plus thread counts. A thread count of 400 is widely considered to be the point at which the quality of a sheet plateaus. (For reference, most sheets on the market have a thread count between 200 and 800.)

You'll also notice that, beyond thread count, they're all made of long-staple cotton and designed with sateen weaves for added silkiness. The combination of these design features will ensure your sheets offer the soft, luxurious feel that you've come to associate with high-thread-count linens.

I've vetted what's out there and can say that these are the best high-thread-count sheets you can buy. Pro-tip: These are sorted from highest to lowest thread count.

1. Luxurious 1,000 Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets $115 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 1,000 Available sizes: Queen, King, California King, Split King Material: 100 Percent Egyptian Cotton Why they're great: This set of 1,000-thread-count sheets is thick, crisp, and made of soft Egyptian cotton. Those are a few reasons they've racked up thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. They're also made with long-staple cotton for a stronger and more durable build, and constructed with a sateen weave for extra silkiness. You can get them in sizes Queen to Split King, and they even come in one of 19 colors to match your space perfectly. While these are a splurge, if you're looking for the highest-quality linens on this list, this four-piece sheet set is the way to go. What fans say: "It's always hard to purchase something like sheets online without having felt them in person. I've purchased 1,000 thread count sheets before that ended up being complete throw-aways. These, however, were every bit as wonderful as all the other reviews have stated. Before we even washed them, we could tell they were going to be great. The sheets washed well and were not super wrinkly when we took them out of the dryer, and the fit snugly on our brand new king-size bed. Most importantly, the sheets are soft and the perfect bit of warmth."

2. A More Affordable Cotton Set With A 1,000 Thread Count Pizuna 1000-Thread Count Sheets $87 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 1,000 Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Material: 100 Percent Cotton Why they're great: These sheets boast the same thread count as the set above (a whopping 1,000), but they're a bit less expensive for a few reasons. One, they're not made with Egyptian cotton which, for better or for worse, tends to be more expensive than a classic 100 percent cotton sheet. Also, many reviewers report back that these aren't quite as soft as they were expecting given the thread count. But, with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and a few hundred reviewers weighing in, you'd be in good company if you opted for this set. These sheets also come in a wider range of sizes than the pick above, so they're particularly great if you're shopping for smaller beds. What fans say: "These are exactly as advertised! Probably the best home bed sheets we have ever bought. They are relatively "thick" due to the true 1000-thread count made from very comfortable 100% cotton, which is EXACTLY what we were looking for. We really like the satin-like feel of these sheets and the way they keep a look of being fresh-starched but without the starch (not that loose-draping, cheap-sheets-feel). Have never found this quality at a lesser price...cost was toward the high end of our normal sheets, but absolutely worth the price we paid!"

3. Another Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, But With An 800 Thread Count Mayfair Linen 100-Percent Egyptian Cotton Sheets $68 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 800 Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Material: 100 Percent Egyptian Cotton Why they're great: These sheets are built with a tightly-woven design that has a thread count of 800, and is made with long-staple, Egyptian cotton. Even better, they have deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches in height, so if you have a mattress topper or are considering buying one, this four-piece set is a great pick. For anyone looking to outfit a Twin or Twin XL bed, these sheets will offer the highest thread count of any on this list. But, you don't take my word for it. Nearly 4,000 reviewers on Amazon have given this set of sheets 4.1 stars. What fans say: "We haven't been particularly fussy about the quality of our sheets in the past, but we decided to splurge on these and -- WOW! This feel like sheets at an upscale resort. We LOVE them so much, that we bought a second set. So far they have held up...no pilling or fraying... We are using these on a California King waterbed, and the deep pockets on the bottom sheet stay on perfectly. We are even sleeping better on these sheets. Who would have thought it?! I'm spoiled now, and will not go back to less quality than these."

4. A 600-Thread-Count Sheet Set With 900 Five-Star Reviews California Design Den 600-Thread-Count Sheets $55 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 600 Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Material: 100 Percent Cotton Why they're great: While these sheets don't have quite as high a thread count as the ones above, they ARE constructed with a lot of the same design features. They're made with 100 percent, long-staple cotton and built with a sateen weave that gives them added strength and softness. With over 1,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these are some of the best-rated sheets on this list. And fans are quick to call out that this set has the look and feel of an even higher-thread-count sheet. Best yet, you can get them in nearly any size you'd want (even Twin XL!), and they come in 11 colors and two prints, so you can match your style and bedroom to a T. What fans say: "These sheets have the best quality and comfort of any I have ever owned. They are tightly woven, smooth and soft, and feel substantial. Also, these sheets are the largest for their bed size that I have ever purchased. Finally, my husband and I are not fighting over the top sheet. There is a large overhang on either side of the bed. The fitted sheet has very deep pockets to accommodate any thickness of mattress. I liked them so much, I bought a set for both my sons so they could try them. Highly recommend these sheets!!"

5. A Striped, 500-Thread-Count Sheet Set With Deep Pockets Feather & Stitch 500-Thread-Count Sheet Set $52 Amazon See On Amazon Thread count: 500 Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Material: 100 Percent Cotton Why they're great: Unlike other sheets on this list, this four-piece set comes in a subtle striped pattern. They're also made of 100 percent, combed cotton, which is stronger than your standard cotton sheets. (Combed cotton undergoes a more rigorous cleaning and brushing process to ensure only the longest fibers are selected and woven into the sheets.) This set also has deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches in height. Best yet, they're available in one of six neutral shades, and reviewers rave that even after many washes, these sheets maintain their gorgeous colors. What fans say: "Will buy another set!! Have purchased 800+ thread count in past and was skeptical about buying 500 thread count. Well this set is great: great color, great texture, great fit and a great price. Came out of wash & dryer with out a seam curling or a snag in threading. Super soft on skin. And the stripes are beautiful."