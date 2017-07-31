There are few bedding upgrades as luxurious as a great set of silk sheets. But, because all silk bedding is an investment, it pays to do your research beforehand. When shopping for the best silk sheets, you'll need to know a few things upfront. First, it's important to examine the type of silk and how the sheets are constructed. For example, Mulberry silk is the highest quality of silk available, because it's produced by worms that are only fed Mulberry leaves. Keep your eyes peeled for sheets with a Charmeuse weaves — which is a particular weaving tactic that creates a shiny finish on one side and a dull finish on the other.

Next, you'll want to consider the weight of silk. Whereas thread count is held up as a measure of the quality of cotton sheets, momme weight is the true measure of the quality of a silk fabric. Momme weight refers to the weight of the silk in 100 yards, and ranges from six to 30. For silk bedding, experts recommend a weight ranging from 19 to 25 mommes in order to find the best combination of strength, quality, and affordability. A silk sheet set with a momme weight closer to 19 will feel more lightweight, and one closer to 25 will feel heavier, but offer more durability.

1. THXSILK 22-Momme 4-Piece Silk Sheet

This set of Mulberry silk sheets boasts a momme weight of 22, meaning it'll be very durable without feeling too heavy on hot nights. This sheet set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, so you'll have everything you need to outfit your bed. And, because it comes in a full range of sizes and colors, you'll be sure to find the right one for you. Even better, this sheet is OEKO-Tex-certified, a certification issued to bedding made without the use of harmful chemicals.

According to one reviewer: "I have to say that my husband and I are in love with our new king silk sheets, deep magenta color. I debated over whether or not to purchase the 19 momme or 22 momme. Do yourself a favor and get the 22 momme."

2. ElleSilk Pure Mulberry Silk Flat Sheet

This single 100% Mulberry silk sheet has a thread count of 600 and a momme weight of 22 which means its denser weave better protects the luster, sheen, and durability of the silk fibers. It's hypoallergenic, naturally dyed, and great for wicking away excess moisture for a cooler night sleep. There are several color and size options available to fit any bed or decor.

According to one reviewer: "I am in love with the quality of this sheet. I have never slept so well as I do with this top sheet and fitted (sold separately) sheets. Worth the cost."

3. Taihu Snow Fitted Mulberry Silk Sheet

If you're on a budget, consider the this Taihu Snow fitted sheet. It just comes with one piece, but it's made from 100% pure Mulberry silk to make your mattress especially cool and breathable throughout the night. Since a common complaint of silk sheets is that they're hard to keep on the bed, this fitted sheet is a great buy that will stay in place. This silk sheet has momme weight of 19, and will feel a bit more lightweight than the options above. (Note: This is only a single fitted sheet, you can buy a silk flat sheet version here.)

According to one reviewer: "As far as the silk itself, it is nice and thick without being stiff, and it feels like heaven crawling into bed. It's incredibly sensual feeling to cool silk against your skin- I don't think I'll ever go back to cotton sheets now. I'm so impressed with this company's service and prompt attention to my inquiries, and their quality products, that I'll only order my silk bedding from them from now on- I can't imagine finding another company who can provide such great service!"

4. Orose Charmeuse Mulberry Silk Bed Sheet Set

Because they're seamless and have deep pockets, this four-piece Orose Charmeuse Mulberry silk sheet set will feel comfortable and fit well on any bed. This four-piece set has a momme weight of 19, so they'll feel lighter-weight than the other four-piece set above. They're also handmade to prevent damage to the material, which is one reason why Amazon reviewers are quick to call them "very soft and very comfortable." They come in five sizes, multiple colors, and are very simple to care for.

According to one reviewer: "This sheet set is beautiful and comfortable AND easy to care for. I've washed the set multiple times in the washer (handwash cycle) and dried in the dryer on low. They come out great. I use silk wash and double rinse. The fitted sheet is elasticize all around which helps it fit the mattress."

5. THXSILK 19-Momme Silk Sheets Set

Not only are these THXSILK silk sheets set made from the highest-grade Mulberry silk, but they also come with the same OEKO-Tex certification as the other THXSILK sheets on this list. This 19-momme silk sheet set comes in full, queen, king, or California king sizes, and in 11 color options. One note: While these are a smidge more affordable than the similar set right above, they don't come in quite as many sizes.

According to one reviewer: "The most amazing sheets ever. They feel so soft. I don't know how i can ever go back to any other material.They looks amazing. The only thing I did not like is the packing is plastic and left a plastic smell i had to wash them twice by hand to take the smell off. But other then that these are 5 stars!"

6. LILYSILK Momme Pure Silk Sheets

After buying these LILYSILK pure silk sheets, Amazon reviewers say that they "never want to get out of bed." They're made from 19-momme Mulberry silk filling, that'll feel soft and light as you fall asleep. And, unlike most of the sheets on this list, reviewers have had luck washing these in their washing machines. These also come in 12 colors and a full range of size options to choose from.

According to one reviewer: "I bought these after a month of contemplating them. I'm so glad I did! They are soft, breathable, and sooooo silky. I purchased a different brand of pillowcases and they were terrible compared to the LilySilk sheets. I won't buy a different brand again. I highly recommend them."

7. Mulberry Park Silks Sheet Set

This Mulberry Park Silks sheet set is made of 100% pure Mulberry silk and comes with one fitted sheet with deep pockets, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It's made for twin- and queen-sized beds, and you can even choose between a 15-inch and a 17-inch depth, to match the depth of your mattress. This sheet set has a momme weight of 22, so they're durable enough to last you a long time.

According to one reviewer: "This is the first time I have ever purchased silk sheets and spent this kind of money on sheets. However it was worth it. I'm an insomniac and I try so many things to fall asleep. Oddly sometimes I can feel the slightest things in my bed or on my skin. These sheets are dreamy. I'll never go back to cotton sheets."

8. LilySilk Silk Fitted Sheet

This basic LilySilk fitted sheet is a great start for anyone looking to try silk bedding but not looking to shell out $400. Available in 13 colors and a full range of sizes, you'll be able to find the perfect silk sheet for your decor and mattress. This 19-momme Mulberry silk fitted sheet is also hypoallergenic, and has 16-inch pockets to fit most mattress depths.

According to one reviewer: "I would have paid thousands of dollars for these sheets. Literally change the way I sleep at night. I will never go back to cotton bedsheets ever again in my life. This is the best purchase you could ever make for your bed."

9. Vogue Silk 4-Piece Bed Silk Sheet Set

These 100% Mulberry silk sheets are hypoallergenic and have a momme weight of 19, so they'll feel lightweight and soft when the weather gets balmy. This four-piece set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and is available in two colors and two sizes.

According to one reviewer: "These sheets are perfect. So soft and smooth, stays cool and feel great. Beyond pleased with the quality."

10. Silk Camel Luxury Allergy-Free Comforter

This Silk Camel duvet has hundreds of Amazon reviews because it's filled with long-strand Mulberry silk and encased in a 100% cotton shell. The soft, fluffy, and lightweight texture is a great addition to any silk set because it keeps you cool and refreshed. This one even comes in four different weights, one for each season of the year.

According to one reviewer: "I am a silk lover. It is so soft and smooth just like a baby's skin. But the most important reason is silk does not cause allergy. I got bad allergy on polyester and feather: skin rashes, severe itching, stuffy nose, and even shortness of breath. I could not get sleep at night. Silk comforter is my relief on bedtime."