When you're shopping around for the best satin sheets, it pays to do a bit of extra research into your options. This is because brands often label their sheets "satin" when they're actually not the real deal. Contrary to popular belief, satin is not a material but rather a type of weave (and not to be confused with "sateen" which is a different type of weave). Purists will claim that true satin must be made of silk; however, modern satin is often made entirely from polyester, or from a silk-polyester blend. Given the extraordinary cost of silk bedsheets, I've mostly focused on budget-friendly polyester satin for my choices here.

In addition to being softer and silkier-feeling than many other weaves, satin has the added bonus of being good for your hair and skin since it doesn't absorb their natural oils. This means it can be especially beneficial if you're someone whose skin often seems to get dry while sleeping on other types of bedsheets.

So, what should you look for in a satin sheet set? First, make sure it comes with everything you need. The sets below feature two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet (unless you go for a twin size, which comes with one pillowcase instead of two). With the fitted sheet in particular, an elastic band that runs the entire perimeter (rather than just as the corners) will help keep it in place no matter how much you toss and turn. And given the inconvenience of hand-washing items that are as big as bedsheets, it's also nice to go with an option that's machine washable. Fortunately, polyester sheets are usually machine-washable and dryer-safe, unlike silk sheets, which often needs to be hand-washed and line-dried.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, read on for the best satin sheets to upgrade your bedroom.

The Overall Best

What's great about them: Made from 100% polyester, these ultra-soft bedsheets are some of the best satin sheets on Amazon. They feel luxurious against your skin and won't leave your hair tangled in the morning. This queen-size set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, but it's also available in twin, full, king, and California king sizes. The fitted sheet has a strong elastic band that runs all the way around to keep it in place. On top of that, these sheets are machine-washable and dryer-friendly — and they come in seven colors choices.

One reviewer says: "These sheets are amazing! I should have bought satin sheets a long time ago! They are beautiful, soft, and so comfortable and the price is amazing! Love love love!!"

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

The Runner-Up

What's great about them: Like the first set, these silky satin bedsheets are constructed from 100% polyester with a silk weave, and they're machine-washable. The main difference is the color selection — with this set, you have your choice of rich solid colors like champagne, silver, and rose gold, or the leopard pattern pictured above. According to reviewers on Amazon, they feel soft and comfortable to sleep on. The material is not only smooth but breathable, and it offers a pretty sheen. The fitted sheet's elastic band goes all the way around, ensuring that it won't bunch up or slip off while you sleep. Plus, the deep pockets can accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches thick. The queen size set includes two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet.

One reviewer says: "Great quality and color. They feel very luxurious, and cool to the touch. I do not like to be hot during sleep, so these are preferable for me."

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Standard, Queen, King, California King

The Best Pillowcase

What's great about it: If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, this silky pillowcase from Ravmix is a worthy investment. It's made from 100% mulberry silk, yet it costs just $24, allowing you to make a noticeable upgrade to your bed for less than the cost of most full sheet sets. Silk is especially smooth and gentle on skin and hair, and can even be beneficial if you have acne or occasional breakouts.

With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, the super popular pillowcase features a hidden zipper that keeps your pillow tucked away without snagging your cheeks. You can machine wash it on the cold cycle, but it will need to be left to air dry. This luxurious pillowcase is available in five sizes and dozens of color choices.

One reviewer says: "I absolutely love this pillowcase! It's exactly what I wanted! The hidden zipper is great and seems to be very sturdy and not cheaply made. The same goes for the pillowcase itself. It's a great pillowcase all around and seems a lot more expensive than it is. It's very luxurious!"