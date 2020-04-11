If you’re anything like me, you basically live in yoga pants. Far from being limited to workouts, yoga pants are my go-to for everything from happy hour to coffee runs to brunch with friends. I’ve worn countless pairs of yoga pants in my day, and while I appreciate variety when it comes to color, pattern, and print, I’ve found all the best yoga pants have a few key things in common.

The best yoga pants are comfortable and easy to move in, won't stretch out or lose their shape throughout the day, and are opaque enough to keep you feeling confident even when you’re in downward dog. Finding a cute pair that checks all the boxes takes research, and often quite a bit of trial and error. To save yourself the headache, simply stick with these 10 perfect picks that you can buy on Amazon, ranging from classic bootcut yoga pants in versatile black to fashion-forward leggings adorned with cascading glitter. There's even a cozy pair of fitted fleece yoga sweats, billowy harem pants for people who prefer a looser fit, and plenty of other styles of comfortable leggings.

No matter what type of yoga pants you’re into, you can't go wrong with any of the options from the list ahead — just keep reading to see for yourself.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Brilliant Pair Of "Build Your Own" Yoga Pants Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Bootcut Pant $44 | Amazon See on Amazon What sets these popular yoga pants apart from the rest is that the brand allows you to build your own ideal pair. By choosing your preferred length (short, regular, or tall) and waist style (high, medium, or cross), you'll drastically increase your odds of finding the perfect fit (you also get to choose between two colors: black and dark heather gray). Because the moisture-wicking fabric with which they're made is super substantial, they won't lose their shape throughout the day and never appear sheer, even when you're showing off your squat form. Oh, and they even have a small pocket hidden in the back waistband! Available sizes: XS-3X

2. An Equally Great Pair Of Customizable Yoga Leggings Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great customizable option by Core 10, these are yoga leggings instead of bootcut-style pants. Choose your favorite color and waistband style; they're available in a shorter capri length, too. Just like the style listed above, these are made with a soft, stretchy performance fabric, and have a small hidden pocket in the back waistband. "These are perfect in every way," commented one reviewer. "The fabric is thick and supportive, with no skin showing through even when bent over, or at bent knees. I love the high waist, it gives a smooth line without cutting into the skin. They wash and dry well, ending up soft. I have a pair of Lululemons, and the quality is every bit as good." Available sizes: XS-3X

3. The Best Yoga-Friendly Sweatpants Beyond Yoga Cozy Fleece Foldover Sweatpant $99 | Amazon See on Amazon Fair warning: you'll probably end up living in these luxurious sweatpants in and out of the studio. They're made with the softest, plushest fleece you've ever felt, with roomy pockets, a fold-over waistband, and ribbed cuffs at the ankles. While the fit is more relaxed than typical yoga pants, they're still thinner and more fitted than most sweatpants, which means they won't compromise your mobility or feel too warm during a workout. Choose from eight versatile colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. The Fan-Favorite Leggings With Thousands Of Rave Reviews 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough of these best-selling yoga leggings, giving them over 7,000 positive reviews thus far. And what's not to love? They fit perfectly, they pass the squat test with flying colors, and they're made with a substantial four-way stretch fabric that wicks away moisture and feels super high-quality. Plus, they have a roomy side pocket for your phone, and are sold in dozens of stylish prints and colors. All of that, for under $30. "They're a perfect legging fabric - opaque, thick but not bulky, great quality, warm without being too hot [...] I have a legging addiction - over 60 pairs from LuLaRoe to BlackMilk to lululemon to Danskin to you name it - and these are my everyday go to pair," raved one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. An Affordable Pair Of Classic Bootcut Yoga Pants Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, these bootcut yoga pants by Spalding are basic — but they're basic in the best possible way. Featuring a mid-rise waist, a bootcut leg, and a wide waistband, they're made of soft, breathable cotton blended with a generous percentage of spandex. There's compression in the thighs and backside, and the fabric remains completely opaque when stretched. Amazon reviewers, for their part, are huge fans, giving them over 4,500 glowingly positive reviews thus far. Choose from three colors: navy, black, and gray. Available sizes: S-3X

6. A Fun, Sparkly Pair Of Yoga Leggings Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Sport Flex Yoga Legging $107 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, black is more versatile, but it'll never be as fun as the sparkly ombré pattern on this pair of leggings from luxe athleisure brand Beyond Yoga. For maximum mobility, they're made with the brand's Sports Flex fabric (a combination of micro-modal and spandex heather), which boasts four-way stretch and wicks away moisture, so you'll stay cool and dry throughout even the toughest of workouts. Choose from six colors, each with cascading sparkles in a complementary metallic shade. "Daily compliments, literally everybody loves them and the way they feel," one reviewer wrote. "The price is worth it for such high quality material, construction and fit." Available sizes: XL-XL

7. An Investment-Worthy Pair Of Lightweight Yoga Tights ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Micro Modal Rib Yoga Tights $145 | Amazon See on Amazon Admittedly, these ribbed yoga tights by Anthony Thomas Melillo are a bit of splurge — but their excellent quality makes them totally worth it. Made with the brand's signature micro-modal yarn, which gives these pants an incomparably soft feel, plus spandex for added stretch, they're designed with a double-layer construction for maximum coverage and comfort. Also great for ballet and barre, thanks to their lightweight, "second-skin" feel, they can easily be dressed up and worn out, too. Available sizes: XS-L

8. A Pair Of Capri-Length Leggings Sold In Several Stylish Prints Core 10 'Spectrum' Yoga High Waist Capri Legging $35 | Amazon See on Amazon There a lot to love about these yoga capris, but what really sets them apart is the amazing colors and prints they come in (not to mention their incredibly reasonable price tag). Whichever style you end up going for, you won't be disappointed; made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch performance fabric, reviewers say their quality rivals that of much pricier competitors. "The fabric feels softer and thicker than more expensive boutique brands," one person wrote. "They also fit great. Can't beat this for the price." Available sizes: XS-3X

9. A Soft Pair Of Cotton Yoga Pants For Petites Woman Within Petite Stretch Cotton Yoga Pant $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Petite women, it's your lucky day: these classic yoga pants are designed to fit you perfectly. They're made of soft, breathable cotton with lots of stretch, and have a bootcut leg with a small slit at the hem. Reviewers say they hold up well in the wash and are super durable, which is exactly what you want when you find your perfect fit. (That said, if you're not petite, it's worth noting the same pants come in "regular" and tall styles, too). Available sizes: S-5X