Sure, some people might see a box of chocolates as a last-minute gift idea — one you revert to when you can't think of anything else— but those same people are dead wrong. A really amazing collection of treats — like the best assorted boxes of chocolates, below — are the gift that keeps on giving. Every time your lucky gift recipient places a piece of mouth-watering goodness into their mouths, they'll think of you and your act of kindness.

Seriously. Chocolate is always a good idea.

Since there are about a billion options when it comes to boxes of chocolates, it's a good idea to get a sense of what your friend or mom or friend's mom likes in terms of cocoa extravagance.

If they're into a colorful assortment of milk, white, and dark chocolate, we've got plenty of eclectic options on this list. Chocolate truffles are always a favorite, as are sought-after British chocolate candy bars and praline cremes from Germany. We had to include chocolate and peanut butter candies from Reese's, and there's even a gluten-free option, too.

These chocolate gift boxes make for sweet gift ideas for anyone on your list. And the ones below are among the best you can find.

1. Assorted Dark, Milk, & White Belgian Chocolates In A Festive Gold Box Amazon Godiva Chocolatier Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate, $28, Amazon You can never have too many choices when it comes to chocolate. This Belgian chocolate box provides an amazing assortment of dark, milk, and white chocolate in an elegant gold box with a bow on top. You'll get 19 chocolate pieces that include favorites like 50 percent dark demitasse, chocolate hazelnut praline, praline crescents, and coconut macaroons covered in dark chocolate. If 19 pieces simply aren't enough to satisfy your taste buds, you can trade up for a 140-piece box (or one of the many sizes in between).

2. An Affordable Variety Of Individually Wrapped European Chocolates Amazon MERCI Finest Assortment of European Chocolate, $14, Amazon This box of 20 chocolates from Germany includes seven varieties of European chocolate: milk chocolate, coffee and cream, hazelnut almond, hazelnut creme, and more. Each chocolate is individually wrapped, which is perfect for chocolate lovers who like to take their treats with them on-the-go.

4. An Assortment Of Chocolate Squares From Ghirardelli Amazon Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate Assorted Squares, $23, Amazon This pack of assorted chocolate squares comes from the legends at Ghirardelli, and are individually-wrapped so you can share. Filled with 11-ounces of chocolate, this holiday-themed box is a great gift for anyone in your life.

5. A Beautifully-Wrapped Box Of 12 Chocolate-Coated Cookies Amazon Barnett's Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket, $24, Amazon This box of 12 delicious chocolate-coated cookies are a special treat for yourself or a friend. Each cookie is individual, some coated in sprinkled, drizzled in milk chocolate, or topped with yummy dried fruit. According to one of hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews, "I bought this for my wife a gift and she absolutely loved it. It come wrapped beautifully with a bow and was perfect. The cookies tasted delicious we finished the whole box in one sitting."

6. The Best Vegan Chocolates To Gift Amazon Amore di Mona Vegan Chocolates, $30, Amazon For those who don't eat animal products (or just prefer to stay away from dairy), these Amore di Mona vegan chocolates make a delicious and thoughtful gift. They're also free from gluten, wheat, soy, and peanuts, and they come in a 22-piece box complete with a bow. Best of all, reviewers with various allergies and food concerns say, "I am so happy to have found these wonderful chocolates. I've been looking for chocolate that is free of all my allergens, and I could only find hard European chocolates with no fruit or other goodies. But these are luscious, soft little desserts."

7. An Assortment Of Britain's Most Popular Chocolate Bars Amazon Cadbury Great British Treats, $15, Amazon No need to beg your traveling friend to pick up these top-selling British chocolate bars from the airport — this box comes with 10 full-size bars that are among the best you'll find in the UK. Shipped directly from the United Kingdom, you'll get Picnic, Flake, Crunchie, Wispa, Star, Curly Wurly, Double Decker, Dairy Milk, Twirl, and Caramel bars.

8. Individually-Wrapped Dark Chocolates With Coffee Hearts From Paris Amazon Maxim's de Paris French Gourmet Dark Chocolate Candies, $15, Amazon Even if you buy this dark chocolate box for no other reason than the collectible red tin container (from legendary Parisian restaurant Maxim's), you won't be disappointed in the quality of this French chocolate — especially if you're a coffee enthusiast. Each individually wrapped candy consists of a gourmet dark chocolate with a heart of coffee candy. Each tin comes with 24 to 26 pieces, and it's an especially perfect gift for Francophiles or lovers of all things Parisian.

9. A Massive Pack Of Ferrero Rocher For Under $20 Amazon Ferrero Rocher (48-Count), $19, Amazon Combining delicious and creamy milk chocolate with cripsy wafers and and a touch of hazelnut, these chocolates are a fan-favorite for a reason. With nearly 3,000 rave Amazon reviews, this affordable pack of 48 chocolates are sure to be a hit.

10. An Entire Pound Of Belgian Chocolates With Truffle, Praline, And Buttercream Fillings Amazon Leonidas Belgian Chocolates, $49, Amazon Spending a little more on this 28-piece assortment of Belgian chocolates will give your loved one plenty of pleasure back in return. Each one-pound package includes buttercreams, truffles, and pralines coated with ivory, milk, and dark chocolate coverings. Plus, it comes pre-wrapped with a beautiful satin bow, so all you have to do is click 'order' and you'll have everything you need for a thoughtful gift.