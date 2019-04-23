In news that surprises no one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a third of us don't get enough sleep. It's easy to see why: We work too much, stress too much, and the final season of Game of Thrones has us all on edge (bend the knee!). If you're having to endure too many sleepless nights, keep reading for the 11 best dog breeds for people who don't get deep sleep.

I never would have thought that a dog could help you sleep better, considering my own pup's gas issue that can wake me up from the most peaceful slumber. They're bed hogs, they bark at every noise (or, you know, nothing at all), and at 5 a.m., they are wide awake and ready to play with their favorite squeaky toy.

It might not be that simple, though. One study published in Anthrozoös found that dogs make better cuddle buddies, compared to cats and even humans. Further research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings said that 41% of pet owners polled find that their furry friend doesn't hurt their sleep, and even sometimes benefits it.

All of this is to say that if you're struggling with a lack of deep sleep, a pupper might be the perfect next step. Here are 11 breeds to consider.

1. Bernese Mountain Dog Giphy The American Kennel Club lists this as one of the calmest dog breeds. They're also large and incredibly floofy, leading me to believe they make ideal cuddle buddies. Originally bred to drive dairy cattle (moo) and be loyal companions to their farmer friends, they're gentle and easygoing.

2. Boxer Giphy Boxers are that kind of dog that forget how enormous they are. Although they do indeed have energy and love to be silly and playful, Rover says they also want to be close to their owners 24/7. They're true guardians, grow very close to their family, and want nothing more than to be your little spoon.

3. Newfoundland Giphy Newfoundlands might be the perfect dog to help you get your beauty sleep. Dogtime notes that not only are they generally quiet doggos, but they're also known for their sweet disposition. Look at that face and tell me you wouldn't love to snuggle with that fluffball at night. Go on.

4. Great Dane Giphy Yes, they grow to be the size of small horses, but according to Bark Post, great danes are also some of the most affectionate dogs. They're excellent companions, full of unconditional love, and will be perfectly content having Netflix marathons with you at night.

5. Golden Retriever Giphy Can we please talk about how perfect golden retrievers are in every single way? This might be an especially perfect breed for you if it's anxiety keeping you up at night, according to K9 of Mine. Plus, as the United Kennel Club says, they're friendly, calm, they get along with most people and dogs, and they're eager to learn — meaning they're typically fairly easy to train.

6. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Giphy These puppers are the best of both worlds. They have just enough energy to go for a walk or play at the park, but as Rover says, they're also very calm and simply love to be your companion. They're outgoing and even pretty chill around strangers, so just don't expect them to be your guard dog.

7. Basenji Giphy Dogtime describes this breed as "barkless." They're typically friendly, straightforward to train, and can adapt to almost any environment. If sleeping problems are bugging you and you want a companion to help you relax at night, a basenji might be a great fit.

8. Corgi Giphy Imagine waking up to that beautiful face every morning. K9 of Mine reminds us that they do have a good deal of energy, but they're also affectionate, devoted, friendly, smart, easy to train, and therapeutic. A corgi friend will be certain you get the sleep you need.

9. Collie Giphy If you don't mind having zero personal space, a collie is perfect for you. Bark Post says this breed is all about giving you affection and unconditional love. They might be a bit of a blanket hog, but really, collies just want to give you all the snuggles at night.

10. Bulldog Giphy You've never met a bigger pile of love than the bulldog. American Kennel Club points out how calm and easygoing they are, and they tend to form strong bonds with kids, too. Clearly, a bulldog would make your nights so much more restful.