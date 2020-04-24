Who doesn’t love a great sweatshirt? If you’ve ever wished you could live in cozy hoodies every day of the week, you’re in luck, because the polished-looking sweatshirts on this list are about to make that dream a reality. Of course, some of the best dressy sweatshirts are more versatile than others; overall, the best option for you depends on the look you’re going for.

That said, if you’re looking for sweatshirts with a more polished look, a good place to start is by considering fabric and silhouette. Dressy sweatshirts can vary in terms of style, but generally speaking, sweatshirts made of high-quality materials (like cotton and wool) tend to look more elevated, and silhouettes that mimic a more traditional sweater or tunic often look dressier than sportier designs. Clever styling can also go a long way to making a sweatshirt seem more polished. For example, tucking your sweatshirt into a skirt or pants can dress it up significantly, as can layering it underneath a blazer, or adding a statement necklace.

Ahead, you'll find 11 of the most stylish sweatshirts on the market right now, from classic fleece pullovers to sporty-chic hoodies and everything else in between. Better yet? They're all available on Amazon — and almost every one costs $30 or less.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Basic Dressy Sweatshirt Goodthreads Modal Fleece High-Low Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a basic, versatile sweatshirt that's sophisticated enough to dress up, this simple pullover is an excellent option. The classic boat neckline and tunic-length split hem elevate the look, and the soft, stretchy cotton-modal blend it's made with feels substantial and smooth. Plus, the hemline is designed with side slits, making it super easy to tuck in the front while leaving the back long. It comes in 10 different colors, including two striped styles — just don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. A Cowl Neck Sweatshirt That Could Pass For A Nice Sweater RBX Active Quilted Cowl Neck Pullover Sweatshirt $22 | Amazon See on Amazon An elegant cowl neck gives this pretty pullover sweatshirt a refined, dressy look, but because it's technically activewear, it's designed to be super comfortable and easy to move in. The fit is relaxed, but not boxy, with long sleeves, subtly dropped shoulders, and a split hemline that falls just at the hip. It's worth noting that the sweater is sold in several different styles; some ribbed (pictured), some quilted, and some with an understated geometrical design. Choose from several colors, ranging from charcoal and white to purple and pink. Available sizes: XS-XL

3. A Polished-Looking Hoodie Made Of Warm, Light Wool Daily Ritual Wool Blend Hooded Pullover Sweater $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Because it's knit of a luxuriously soft wool blend, this pullover hoodie looks way more sophisticated than a typical sweatshirt. It's lightweight, but warm, and just the right amount of thick so you can use it as a layering piece underneath all your favorite jackets. Choose from five versatile colors: black, charcoal, navy, and two shades of heather gray. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. This Cozy, Quilted, Preppy-Chic Pullover Orvis Quilted Half-Zip Sweatshirt $69 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this quilted half-zip Orvis pullover look timeless and elegant, but it's also exceptionally warm and cozy, even for a sweatshirt. Designed for outdoor wear, it's made with two layers of 100% cotton jersey and insulated with a lightweight polyester fill. Because the fabric has two-way mechanical stretch, it's surprisingly unrestrictive and easy to move in, despite its thicker construction. It can double as a light jacket during the warmer seasons, and is perfect for layering underneath a coat when temperatures drop below freezing. Plus, it's sold in several stylish colors with a contrasting collar and trim. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. A More Stylish Alternative To Your Go-To Gym Hoodie Core 10 Chill Out Fleece Cowl Sweatshirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon A cowl neckline with an asymmetrical draped detail adds interest to this otherwise simple hoodie. While it does feel a bit more sporty than some of the other picks on this list, it's a more stylish option for running errands, going to class, and other casual activities — think of it as the type of functional piece that can take you from the gym to brunch while still looking understatedly cool. It's made of soft, moisture-wicking brushed fleece, and has thumbholes, a mesh-lined hood, and a roomy kangaroo pocket. Available sizes: XS-1X

6. A Literal Sweatshirt Dress Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Sweatshirt Dress $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Arguably the most literal interpretation of a "dressy sweatshirt," this sweatshirt dress combines the comfort of a cozy pullover with the more elevated look of a dress. Featuring stylish dropped shoulders and a slouchy V-neckline, it's made of a super soft blend of terry cotton, modal, and spandex, which feels smooth on the outside, but has the soft feel of French terry on the inside. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. A Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Made Of Super Soft Velvet Calvin Klein Plus Size Bottom Tie Cowl Neck Pullover $32 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to truly dressy sweatshirts, it's hard to top this Calvin Klein pullover. Not only does the cowl neckline add an elegant touch, but it's made of rich, sumptuous velvet — what could be dressier than that? It also features drawstring-style ties at each hip, which allow you to cinch the hemline to adjust the fit. Plus, the velvet it's made with wicks away moisture and is machine-washable, so even though it looks fancy, you'll still get the practicality and comfort of a more casual sweatshirt. Available sizes: 1X-3X

8. This Stylish Tunic Sweatshirt That's Sold In Leopard & Camo Prints ECOWISH Printed Pullover Tunic $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Sold in stylish prints like leopard and camo, this tunic sweatshirt can be dressed up or down for just about occasion. The tunic length makes it a great choice for pairing with leggings and skinny jeans, but it also looks super cute tucked into cutoffs when the weather starts to get warm. Available sizes: S-XL

9. A Cardigan-Style Sweatshirt Made Of Warm Microfleece Woman Within Plus Size Microfleece Cardigan $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This open-front cardigan has the polished look a traditional cardigan, but because it's made of super-soft microfleece, it feels more like a cozy hoodie than a knit sweater. Available in your choice of four neutral colors, the simple design features a shawl collar, a tunic length, and two roomy patch pockets. Reviewers do note that it runs a bit large, so unless you prefer an oversized fit, you may want to size down. Available sizes: 1X-5X

10. This Open-Backed Sweatshirt That's Perfect For Nights Out Floerns Split Back Sweatshirt $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Business in the front, party in the back — while this split-back pullover sweatshirt might not be appropriate for the office, it's the perfect stylish sweatshirt for a night out. It's made of a soft, cotton-poly blend with a generous dose of stretch, and has a tunic-length silhouette with long sleeves and a round neckline. Choose from four colors: Burgundy, navy, white, or forest green. Available sizes: XS-XL