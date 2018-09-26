The 11 Best Micellar Waters For All Skin Types on Walmart.com

Before I dive right into recommending the best micellar waters for all skin types, let's define what it actually is. Where does micellar water come from, anyway? Should you add a micellar water into your skincare routine?

In short, micellar water is a souped-up toner that's packed with moisturizing ingredients and micelles—microscopic spheres that attract and remove makeup, dirt, and oils to cleanse skin with little to no irritation. It's typically applied to dry but unwashed skin by way of a cotton swab as the first step in a skin care routine. Because of their mild nature, micellar waters do not need to be rinsed away; after they've done their primary job (cleansing), your skin will reap the benefits of whatever complexion-boosting ingredients your micellar water has been enhanced with.

Below, find the best micellar water for all skin types available on Walmart.com for drug store beauty queens and prestige skincare lovers alike.

Try A Micellar Water Formula That's Tried and True

Complete Your Natural Skincare Routine With This Hydrating Micellar Water

A Micellar Water That Addresses Dull Skin Concerns

Derma E Vitamin C Micellar Cleansing Water $11 Walmart Probiotics and Vitamin C are not just for our internal organs. This micellar water puts the ingredients directly into your skincare routine and is ideal for anyone who is concerned with dull skin. Shop Now

A Seriously All-In-One Formula That Replaces A Cleanser And Makeup Remover

A Micellar Water For The Luxury Skin Care Lover

La Mer The Cleansing Micellar Water $108 Walmart If you've been here for a while and know the ins and outs of micellar waters, there's no shame in splurging on an ultra-luxe formula. This micellar water micro-emulsifies makeup and dirt while re-mineralizing the skin. Shop Now

A Complete Micellar Water For Nights When You're Feeling Lazy

L'Oreal Paris Micellar Cleansing Water Complete Cleanser $14 Walmart If you're going to do just one thing at night before your head hits the pillow, let it be washing with this micellar water. It deeply cleanses the skin, removes stubborn makeup, and leaves your complexion feeling hydrated. Shop Now

A Gentle Micellar Water From A Cult-Classic Skin Care Line

A Micellar Water Free Of Artificial Perfumes & Dyes

Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Water Micellar Walmart Free from artificial perfumes or dyes that can upset a range of skin types, this formula is instead enhanced with Vitamins B3 and C, and it can boost the skin's hydration by up to 90 percent. Shop Now

Keep Your Skin Fresh With Micellar Water On The Go

Treat Your Skin To A Micellar Water Enhanced With A Spa-Favorite Ingredient

Yes To Cucumber Micellar Water $9 Walmart Bring the spa to your bathroom with this cucumber extract-enhanced micellar water. Its 95 percent-natural formula calms and soothes the skin while gently removing makeup and oils. Shop Now

An Ultra-Gentle Micellar Water Approved By Dermatologists

