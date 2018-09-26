The 11 Best Micellar Waters For All Skin Types on Walmart.com
Before I dive right into recommending the best micellar waters for all skin types, let's define what it actually is. Where does micellar water come from, anyway? Should you add a micellar water into your skincare routine?
In short, micellar water is a souped-up toner that's packed with moisturizing ingredients and micelles—microscopic spheres that attract and remove makeup, dirt, and oils to cleanse skin with little to no irritation. It's typically applied to dry but unwashed skin by way of a cotton swab as the first step in a skin care routine. Because of their mild nature, micellar waters do not need to be rinsed away; after they've done their primary job (cleansing), your skin will reap the benefits of whatever complexion-boosting ingredients your micellar water has been enhanced with.
Below, find the best micellar water for all skin types available on Walmart.com for drug store beauty queens and prestige skincare lovers alike.
Try A Micellar Water Formula That's Tried and True
$11
Consider this the holy grail of all micellar waters: It's highly compatible with the skin's natural composition and impeccably cleans without irritation.
Complete Your Natural Skincare Routine With This Hydrating Micellar Water
Burt's Bees Micellar Cleansing Water
$11
An ideal match for anyone who doubts the performance of certain skincare products, this micellar water contains 99.5 percent natural ingredients and is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested.
A Micellar Water That Addresses Dull Skin Concerns
Derma E Vitamin C Micellar Cleansing Water
$11
Probiotics and Vitamin C are not just for our internal organs. This micellar water puts the ingredients directly into your skincare routine and is ideal for anyone who is concerned with dull skin.
A Seriously All-In-One Formula That Replaces A Cleanser And Makeup Remover
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water for All Skin Types, Even Sensitive
$7
Forget rubbing at your eyes and irritating your skin with makeup remover only to wake up the next morning with black residue in your lash lines. This high-performing micellar water is safe for many skin types but capable of removing long-lasting makeup formulas like waterproof mascara and eyeliner.
A Micellar Water For The Luxury Skin Care Lover
La Mer The Cleansing Micellar Water
$108
If you've been here for a while and know the ins and outs of micellar waters, there's no shame in splurging on an ultra-luxe formula. This micellar water micro-emulsifies makeup and dirt while re-mineralizing the skin.
A Complete Micellar Water For Nights When You're Feeling Lazy
L'Oreal Paris Micellar Cleansing Water Complete Cleanser
$14
If you're going to do just one thing at night before your head hits the pillow, let it be washing with this micellar water. It deeply cleanses the skin, removes stubborn makeup, and leaves your complexion feeling hydrated.
A Gentle Micellar Water From A Cult-Classic Skin Care Line
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Micellar Cleansing Water
$17
A micellar-water version of a cult-classic face wash, Philosophy's formula deeply cleanses the skin without that tight, wrung-out feeling that some cleansers leave behind.
A Micellar Water Free Of Artificial Perfumes & Dyes
Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Water Micellar
Free from artificial perfumes or dyes that can upset a range of skin types, this formula is instead enhanced with Vitamins B3 and C, and it can boost the skin's hydration by up to 90 percent.
Keep Your Skin Fresh With Micellar Water On The Go
Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes For Face & Eyes
$20
If you travel often—or if dealing with cotton swabs and a bottle of potentially leakable liquid sounds like too much of a threat—these convenient pre-saturated micellar water face wipes are a perfect solution.
Treat Your Skin To A Micellar Water Enhanced With A Spa-Favorite Ingredient
Yes To Cucumber Micellar Water
$9
Bring the spa to your bathroom with this cucumber extract-enhanced micellar water. Its 95 percent-natural formula calms and soothes the skin while gently removing makeup and oils.
An Ultra-Gentle Micellar Water Approved By Dermatologists
CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Face Cleansing Water & Makeup Remover
$10
If you have eczema or dry skin, you're probably familiar with this dermatologist-approved brand. Fortified with three ceramides that deeply hydrate the skin, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this micellar water will leave your complexion soft and moisturized.
