Now that summer is officially here, it's time to ramp up your seasonal wardrobe. Unfortunately, the British weather isn't the most reliable thing, potentially leaving your skirts, shorts, and mini dresses left in the drawer. So when the drizzle hits, what are you supposed to wear? Enter the jumpsuit. Plain styles are all well and good, but summer calls for something a little livelier. With that in mind, here are the best patterned jumpsuits to don this year.

You may think this round-up will be full of fancy florals, but you'd be wrong. Although plants and petals do feature, there are plenty more prints to pay attention to. Designs inspired by far-flung locations appear alongside untraditional animal patterns. (Think zebra and snake, rather than leopard and tiger.) And thanks to Warehouse's partnership with British label Shrimps, there's even an affordable designer collaboration to get your hands on.

The following jumpsuits don't necessarily come in the same cut either. There are lightweight cami styles, more covered-up looks, and a cropped leg or two. So whether you're preparing for your next holiday or longing for a nice UK summer, these styles will be a trusty and much-needed companion over the next few months.

5. The Collab Of The Year Shrimps Merman Halter Jumpsuit £65 Warehouse Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland drew this cute merman print by hand before it was plastered all over a gorgeous silky jumpsuit. Available in UK size 6 to 18. Buy now