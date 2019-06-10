Bustle

The 11 Best Patterned Jumpsuits In UK Shops That Will Add A Bit Of Fun To Your Summer 2019 Wardrobe

By Lauren Sharkey
Mango/PrettyLittleThing/Monsoon

Now that summer is officially here, it's time to ramp up your seasonal wardrobe. Unfortunately, the British weather isn't the most reliable thing, potentially leaving your skirts, shorts, and mini dresses left in the drawer. So when the drizzle hits, what are you supposed to wear? Enter the jumpsuit. Plain styles are all well and good, but summer calls for something a little livelier. With that in mind, here are the best patterned jumpsuits to don this year.

You may think this round-up will be full of fancy florals, but you'd be wrong. Although plants and petals do feature, there are plenty more prints to pay attention to. Designs inspired by far-flung locations appear alongside untraditional animal patterns. (Think zebra and snake, rather than leopard and tiger.) And thanks to Warehouse's partnership with British label Shrimps, there's even an affordable designer collaboration to get your hands on.

The following jumpsuits don't necessarily come in the same cut either. There are lightweight cami styles, more covered-up looks, and a cropped leg or two. So whether you're preparing for your next holiday or longing for a nice UK summer, these styles will be a trusty and much-needed companion over the next few months.

1. A Safari Look

Jumpsuit With Structural Print

£24.99

Reserved

Zebra is new terrain for the animal print trend, but it's definitely worth your attention. Reserved's cropped leg design has the added benefit of being breezy on those hot summer days. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

2. A Breezy Option

Faithfull The Brand Lea Floral Jumpsuit

£168

£118

Net-a-Porter

Designed with a delicate floral print, this lightweight jumpsuit will serve you well during the holiday season. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

3. Farmer Vibes

Square Neck Flared Jumpsuit

£85

& Other Stories

& Other Stories has swapped the typical floral print for a farm crop vibe. The result? A jumpsuit that can be worn any day of the week. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

4. A Bright Choice

Tropical Print Jumpsuit

£79.99

Mango

Mango's floral style is loud and proud. If there's one thing you want in your summer suitcase, this is it. Available in UK size 14 to 22.

5. The Collab Of The Year

Shrimps Merman Halter Jumpsuit

£65

Warehouse

Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland drew this cute merman print by hand before it was plastered all over a gorgeous silky jumpsuit. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. For Casual Days

Daisy Street Checked Boiler Suit

£35

Simply Be

Ideal for lazy days in your local beer garden, this button-up jumpsuit comes in a picnic-appropriate gingham pattern. Available in UK size 16 to 22.

7. The Reptilian One

Taupe Snake Print Culotte Jumpsuit

£25

PrettyLittleThing

Snake is the neutral print of the animal world. If a subtle look is more your thing, opt for this evening-ready design. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

8. The Bohemian Life

Monti Print Jumpsuit

£49

£34

Monsoon

This Monsoon jumpsuit has so much going on. Multiple prints, a beaded neckline, and a full-on boho vibe. What's not to love? Available in UK size 8 to 22.

9. A Floaty Purchase

Printed Asymmetric Jumpsuit

£25.99

Zara

This Zara look features a bold scarf print. It's the perfect option if you want a jumpsuit that somewhat resembles a dress. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

10. A Summer Knit

Gold Multi Chevron Stripe Knitted Jumpsuit

£50

River Island

Who said knitwear should be reserved for the winter? River Island's geometric design will look just as good with sandals as with heeled boots. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

11. One For Work

Monochrome Spotted Jumpsuit

£48

Evans

If your wardrobe consists mainly of monochromatic pieces, let me introduce you to the humble polka dot. Wear this to the office for a workwear upgrade. Available in UK size 14 to 26.

You can always rely on the good old high street, right?